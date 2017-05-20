Preakness 2017 Payout: Prize Money Payout, Order of Finish and Reaction

Preakness 2017 Payout: Prize Money Payout, Order of Finish and ReactionMay 20, 2017
Always Dreaming's bid for a Triple Crown is over, as Cloud Computing came out of nowhere to win the 2017 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
The 142nd Preakness Stakes was a two-horse race featuring the two favorites, Always Dreaming and Classic Empire, up until the final turn around the track when Classic Empire stole the lead from Always Dreaming.
Always Dreaming fell back into the pack and it seemed like Classic Empire was about to trot to an easy victory until Cloud Computing seemingly came out of nowhere and was neck-and-neck with Classic Empire going into the final lengths, inching his nose ahead for the victory.
NBC Sports provided video of the race in its entirety:
NBC Sports @NBCSports
MAJOR UPSET: Cloud Computing wins @PreaknessStakes! https://t.co/dHcxkRIjTQ5/20/2017, 10:57:05 PM
Not viewed as a favorite heading into Saturday, Cloud Computing became the first horse since 2009 to win the Preakness Stakes after not racing in the Kentucky Derby, per ESPN Stats & Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Cloud Computing wins the Preakness! 1st horse to win the Preakness after not competing in the Kentucky Derby since 2009 (Rachel Alexandra).5/20/2017, 10:55:37 PM
Here's a look at the final standings from this year's Preakness:
|2017 Preakness Stakes Final Standings
|Place
|Horse
|1)
|Cloud Computing
|2)
|Classic Empire
|3)
|Senior Investment
|4)
|Lookin At Lee
|5)
|Gunnevera
|6)
|Multiplier
|7)
|Conquest Mo Money
|8)
|Always Dreaming
|9)
|Hence
|10)
|Term of Art
|Lane Gold, ESPN Horse Racing Insider
And here's the final payout for today's top finishers:
|2017 Preakness Stakes: Prize Money
|Finish
|Earnings
|1st: Cloud Computing
|$900,000
|2nd: Classic Empire
|$300,000
|3rd: Senior Investment
|$165,000
|4th: Lookin at Lee
|$90,000
|5th: Gunnevera
|$45,000
|Total
|$1.5 million
|TheTripleCrown.com
Chris Long of KSTP-TV Sports provided further payout details:
Chris Long @ChrisLongKSTP
Massive payouts in Derby... massive again in Preakness. Congrats to anybody on that tri or super. https://t.co/u4sjmB75ZP5/20/2017, 11:04:59 PM
Reaction
It's safe to call Cloud Computing's win an upset, seeing as he had the fourth-best odds coming into the race at +1400 (bet $100 to win $140), according to OddsShark. There will be no Triple Crown winner this year after Always Dreaming fell off the pace toward the last turn on the track after leading for the majority of the race.
Always Dreaming ended up with a disappointing finish while Classic Empire will feel hard done by as he was just a matter of inches away from winning after a poor showing at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month.
NBC Sports provided an image that shows just how close the margin of victory was between Classic Empire and Cloud Computing:
NBC Sports @NBCSports
BREAKING: CLOUD COMPUTING WINS THE PREAKNESS! https://t.co/liAkuIxDwX5/20/2017, 10:55:04 PM
But even though there will be no Triple Crown winner, the field of horses will continue on to the Belmont Stakes where Cloud Computing might receive some more attention by oddsmakers after his impressive finish down the stretch.
Even The Breeders' Cup was surprised by the nail-biting finish:
Breeders' Cup @BreedersCup
WOW!!!! Congratulations Cloud Computing! Grandson of A.P. Indy 1992 #BreedersCup Classic Champion and sire of BC Champs Eldaafer & Tempera https://t.co/E9sGurbotN5/20/2017, 11:00:32 PM
The victory marked the second time that jockey Javier Castellano has won at the Preakness Stakes. While it was an exciting race to watch, ESPN's Darren Rovell pointed out that because there is no chance of a 2017 Triple Crown winner, the general fanfare and interest in horse racing will likely disappear:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Cloud Computing wins the Preakness. Nation deletes horse racing again.5/20/2017, 10:55:09 PM
The Belmont Stakes is next on the docket and will take place June 10 at Belmont Park, New York. But after the victory, Cloud Computing's trainer Chad Brown didn't say whether or not the Preakness Stakes champion will race next month, per ESPN's Lane Gold.
A good trainer knows his horse, but it would be nice to see a rematch between Classic Empire and Cloud Computing.