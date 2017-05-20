    Preakness 2017 Payout: Prize Money Payout, Order of Finish and Reaction

    BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 20: Cloud Computing #2 ridden by Javier Castellano (L) beats Classic Empire #5 ridden by Julien Leparoux to win the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Always Dreaming's bid for a Triple Crown is over, as Cloud Computing came out of nowhere to win the 2017 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

    The 142nd Preakness Stakes was a two-horse race featuring the two favorites, Always Dreaming and Classic Empire, up until the final turn around the track when Classic Empire stole the lead from Always Dreaming.  

    Always Dreaming fell back into the pack and it seemed like Classic Empire was about to trot to an easy victory until Cloud Computing seemingly came out of nowhere and was neck-and-neck with Classic Empire going into the final lengths, inching his nose ahead for the victory. 

    NBC Sports provided video of the race in its entirety: 

    Not viewed as a favorite heading into Saturday, Cloud Computing became the first horse since 2009 to win the Preakness Stakes after not racing in the Kentucky Derby, per ESPN Stats & Info:

    Here's a look at the final standings from this year's Preakness:

    2017 Preakness Stakes Final Standings
    PlaceHorse
    1)Cloud Computing
    2)Classic Empire
    3)Senior Investment
    4)Lookin At Lee
    5)Gunnevera
    6)Multiplier
    7)Conquest Mo Money
    8)Always Dreaming
    9)Hence
    10)Term of Art
    And here's the final payout for today's top finishers:

    2017 Preakness Stakes: Prize Money
    FinishEarnings
    1st: Cloud Computing$900,000
    2nd: Classic Empire$300,000
    3rd: Senior Investment$165,000
    4th: Lookin at Lee$90,000
    5th: Gunnevera$45,000
    Total$1.5 million
    Chris Long of KSTP-TV Sports provided further payout details:

    Reaction

    BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 20: Cloud Computing #2 ridden by Javier Castellano celebrates after winning the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    It's safe to call Cloud Computing's win an upset, seeing as he had the fourth-best odds coming into the race at +1400 (bet $100 to win $140), according to OddsShark. There will be no Triple Crown winner this year after Always Dreaming fell off the pace toward the last turn on the track after leading for the majority of the race.

    Always Dreaming ended up with a disappointing finish while Classic Empire will feel hard done by as he was just a matter of inches away from winning after a poor showing at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month.

    NBC Sports provided an image that shows just how close the margin of victory was between Classic Empire and Cloud Computing:

    But even though there will be no Triple Crown winner, the field of horses will continue on to the Belmont Stakes where Cloud Computing might receive some more attention by oddsmakers after his impressive finish down the stretch. 

    Even The Breeders' Cup was surprised by the nail-biting finish:

    The victory marked the second time that jockey Javier Castellano has won at the Preakness Stakes. While it was an exciting race to watch, ESPN's Darren Rovell pointed out that because there is no chance of a 2017 Triple Crown winner, the general fanfare and interest in horse racing will likely disappear: 

    The Belmont Stakes is next on the docket and will take place June 10 at Belmont Park, New York. But after the victory, Cloud Computing's trainer Chad Brown didn't say whether or not the Preakness Stakes champion will race next month, per ESPN's Lane Gold

    A good trainer knows his horse, but it would be nice to see a rematch between Classic Empire and Cloud Computing. 