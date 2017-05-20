Aaron Sanchez Placed on 10-Day DL by Blue Jays with Finger Injury

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced pitcher Aaron Sanchez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a finger laceration.

Sanchez pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs in Toronto's 5-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, Sanchez said he felt "a little pain" Friday following his start.

ESPN.com noted this is already Sanchez's third trip to the disabled list this season with finger issues. He previously dealt with a blister and split fingernail on his middle finger.

As a result, Sanchez has made just five appearances this season and sports a 3.33 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 24.1 innings. Despite the lack of starts, his numbers are not far behind the pace of his formidable 2016, when he posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 161 strikeouts in 192.0 innings.

This setback is yet another blow for the struggling Blue Jays, who are 18-25 in the early going and sitting in last place in the American League East.