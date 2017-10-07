N'Golo Kante Suffers Hamstring Injury for France vs. Bulgaria

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea star midfielder N'Golo Kante suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury in France's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria.

Per the national team's official Twitter account, he was replaced by Adrien Rabiot in the first half after he came up limping.

The France international played a crucial role in the Blues' title-winning campaign in 2016-17, one season after doing the same with Leicester City. He was awarded the PFA Players' Player of the Year award for his efforts as well as FWA Footballer of the Year honours.

Primarily known for his ability to win the ball back, he's a major part of Chelsea's setup, in which he shields the defence along with Tiemoue Bakayoko to allow others to focus on creating chances.

Replacing a player like that is next to impossible, as there are few midfielders with the same kind of energy in the sport, and manager Antonio Conte will have a real task on his hands in figuring out how to deal with any absence.

Fortunately for the Blues, Kante left the pitch under his own strength, so they will hold out hope this is only a minor setback.