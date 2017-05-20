La Liga Results 2017: Scores, Updated Table After Saturday Week 38 Matches

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

Sevilla signed off their La Liga season on a positive note as they thrashed already-relegated Osasuna 5-0 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Deportivo La Coruna beat Las Palmas 3-0 when they faced off at the Estadio Riazor, while Sporting Gijon drew 2-2 with Real Betis.

Leganes and Deportivo Alaves shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Here is confirmation of the results thus far in the final weekend, courtesy of La Liga's official Twitter account, and the latest standings ahead of the last day:

Saturday Recap

Sevilla raced into the lead against Osasuna as Vitolo tapped in Joaquin Correa's rebound after 10 minutes, and Franco Vazquez beat Salvatore Sirigu with a close-range finish at the near post soon after.

Stevan Jovetic made it 3-0 before the break with a sensational effort from the edge of the area,

La Liga writer Andrew Gaffney is a big admirer of the forward:

Vazquez swept in a low finish from the left after the restart before Vitolo had his brace too after cutting in from the right and beating two defenders before slotting home from close range.

Sevilla have had an excellent first campaign under manager Jorge Sampaoli:

Florine Andone's 11th goal of the season set Deportivo away just four minutes in, and they were soon 2-0 up against Las Palmas when he bagged his 12th inside half an hour.

Carles Gil rounded out the scoring before half-time, while Las Palmas had Hernan Trujillo sent off for two bookable offences deep in the second half.

It took over an hour for Alaves to break the deadlock against Leganes until Nenan Krsticic found the breakthrough, but David Timor curled in a stunning last-minute effort to earn the hosts a draw.

OptaJose illustrated the strong season Alaves enjoyed:

Sporting took the lead after seven minutes against Betis, but Ruben Castro equalised quarter of an hour later before capitalising on a failed clearance from Ivan Cuellar to put Betis ahead in the second half.

The 35-year-old now needs just two more goals to pull level with Hipolito Rincon as Los Verdiblancos' all-time top scorer in La Liga on 78.

Carlos Carmona salvaged a point for Gijon with an equaliser 11 minutes from time.