Holly Rowe Announces She Is No Longer in Remission from Skin Cancer

Doug Feinberg/Associated Press

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe told the Associated Press (via the New York Daily News) on Thursday night that her cancer has returned.

"I don't think about having cancer when I'm out here," Rowe told the AP before the Minnesota Lynx played the New York Liberty. "Monday, I have a CAT scan and have treatment. I'll be a cancer patient on Monday. I'm not thinking about it today."

Rowe was first diagnosed with melanoma two years ago.

While ESPN made a number of layoffs last month, Rowe received a contract extension.

"I was really grateful because my contract was up in April," she said. "It would have been so easy for me to be one of those people. For me to have health insurance right now will save my life financially. This is helping me in my recovery. If this had been taken away, it would have been really hard for me."

Sportswriter Annie Apple was among those who tweeted their support and admiration of Rowe:

According to the AP's report, Rowe will have amino therapy every 21 days but will continue to work.

"I recently had five days in a row off," she noted. "That's a long stretch. I was a mess, I was sitting around thinking about having cancer. It's ridiculous. I've got to stay busy, or I'll go crazy. This is the world's best therapy. Every single day I'm working, I'm absorbed in other people. Somebody wins. I need to see people winning and fighting through adversity. That helps me so much."