Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized for Infection, Expected to Be Released Next Week

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is currently hospitalized in California with an infection, but he's expected to make a complete recovery.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports received confirmation of the news from a Dodgers representative, who noted it's the second time the former skipper has needed medical treatment for the same issue. It's projected the 89-year-old two-time World Series champion will be released by the middle of next week.

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register noted Lasorda was also hospitalized twice in 2016, in August after falling at a memorabilia show and in October while dealing with various ailments. He'd previously dealt with heart problems, including a heart attack in 2012.

Lasorda pitched for the Brooklyn Dodgers and Kansas City Athletics during the mid-1950s before rejoining the Dodgers as a scout in 1961. He's since filled numerous roles for the club, most notably spending two decades as manager, starting in 1976.

He's still an active member of the Los Angeles organization as a special adviser.

In 2014, he talked about his journey during an appearance on Ferrall on the Bench.

"You know something?" Lasorda said. "I was just talking to (a lady) and she said, 'Boy, you really had such a great life.' And I said, 'Yes. That's the way it's been.' I have to say humbly it couldn't have been any better."

Lasorda, who was named National League Manager of the Year twice, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the 1997 class.