Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

Claude Paris/Associated Press

Real Madrid will reportedly prioritise youth during the summer transfer window, with AS Monaco star Kylian Mbappe said to be their top target while a former Flamengo president believes Los Blancos have already locked up 16-year-old Vinicius Jr.

According to Catalan outlet Sport (via Sky Sports' Football Whispers), Real are all-in on Mbappe this summer, with his arrival likely spelling the end for Alvaro Morata's career in the Spanish capital.

The France international is the hottest name in the rumour mill right now, courtesy of a remarkable breakout campaign. Per WhoScored.com, he put up some fantastic numbers this season:

Monaco patron Prince Albert recently said he believe the 18-year-old wants to stay and that the Ligue 1 side will do everything in their power to keep hold of him this summer, per Neil Mcleman of Mirror.co.uk.

That could be easier said than done, however, with just about every major European club interested in adding the talented teenager.

Here's why:

Blessed with athleticism, technique, instincts and incredible vision for such a young player, Mbappe draws plenty of comparisons to compatriot Thierry Henry. He's already a stud forward with a huge ceiling, so it's no wonder Real are interested.

Meanwhile, former Flamengo president Kleber Leite has told reporters the contract extension Vinicius Jr. signed with his current club is a signal he's already agreed to a move to Madrid.

Per Joe Short of the Daily Express, he said the exact amount of his new release clause is no coincidence:

"I'm surprised with some things I read, see and hear."

"For example, when they say Vinicius Junior has renewed his contract. He is now closer to Real Madrid!"

"Friends, he’s not closer to Real Madrid. He’s already at Real Madrid."

"It is no coincidence that his release clause for a foreign team has gone from £25.7m (€30m) to £38.7m (€45m), curiously the same amount that Real Madrid are paying to Flamengo in installments starting now, and will end when the player joins Los Blancos."

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Vinicius Jr. is already regarded as Brazil's top young talent despite his age, with some suggesting he might be the best player the country has produced since Neymar. While any forward following the Barcelona man has since been compared to Neymar, the comparisons aren't lazy in this case.

The Flamengo starlet has a similar playing style, built around his burst, technical ability and keen eye for goal. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The reported £38.7 million fee is absurdly high for a player of his age, but if he continues his rapid development, it could well be a steal in a year or two.

A club like Real can afford to drop such a hefty fee on a young talent, especially if his arrival leads to the departure of Morata, who would likely cost interested clubs even more.