Ryan Getzlaf Fined $10,000 for Use of Homophobic Slur vs. Predators

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Anaheim Ducks star Ryan Getzlaf picked up a $10,000 fine for using a homophobic slur toward another player in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.

Per Frank Seravalli of TSN Sports, the fine is the maximum punishment allowed under the latest collective bargaining agreement.

Television cameras captured Getzlaf's inappropriate actions during Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

"Getzlaf's comment in Thursday's game, particularly as directed to another individual on the ice, was inappropriately demeaning and disrespectful and crossed the line into behavior that we deem unacceptable," NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Colin Campbell said in a release on the league's official site.

During last year's playoffs, Chicago Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw was suspended one game, received a $5,000 fine and had to undergo sensitivity training for his anti-gay slur.

Getzlaf, on the other hand, is expected to play Game 5 on Saturday at the Honda Center with the Predators and Ducks tied 2-2 in the series.

The 32-year-old has been one of the top players this postseason with eight goals and 10 assists in 15 games. Only Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins has more than his 18 points.