Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Andrea Conti and Juan Cuadrado

Chelsea are reportedly one of a group of European teams interested in signing Atalanta's Andrea Conti.

According to TransferMarketWeb's Claudio Colla, the Blues, Napoli, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich are monitoring the 23-year-old.

Borussia Dortmund are said to be scouting him on Sunday when Atalanta play Empoli, while AC Milan and Atletico Madrid have already lodged bids.

Atalanta typically operate with a back three, with Conti occupying the same role Victor Moses enjoys at Stamford Bridge—a position Chelsea could do with having competition in when they take on the added burden of UEFA Champions League football next year.

Conti has enjoyed an outstanding season with Atalanta and helped them to fifth place in Serie A, ensuring their qualification to the UEFA Europa League.

The Italian has provided an impressive goal threat from the right flank, per OptaPaolo and WhoScored.com:

Here's a look at some of his other numbers, courtesy of Squawka:

Andrea Conti 2016-17 Serie A Stats Apps 31 Goals 8 Assists 5 Chances Created 26 Tackles 48 Headed Duels 45 Interceptions 72 Clearances 62 Pass Completion 77% Squawka

Conti has not only showed his impressive end product and pace going forward; he's also made plenty of impressive contributions defensively too.

Take a look at him in action:

Conti would be an excellent alternative to the resurgent Moses and allow Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to rest and rotate his squad more often.

With European responsibilities next year, it will be far more important for him to be able to do so than it was this season, in which he was often able to name a consistent starting XI.

Chelsea already have an outstanding candidate to play on the right flank on their books in the form of Juan Cuadrado, but the Colombian's loan move to Juventus could become permanent on Sunday.

Per Calciomercato (h/t Metro's Mark Brus), Cuadrado is coming to the end of his second year on loan with the Bianconeri, who say they will be obligated to sign him permanently once Cuadrado has "played a certain number of games, or when he's achieved a certain level of success with the club."



The 28-year-old is likely to win his second Serie A title with them on Sunday, and Juve are also in contention to win a treble having won the Coppa Italia and reached the Champions League final.

Cuadrado failed to impress in half a season at Stamford Bridge before being shipped back to Italy, but he has shown his true qualities with Juventus.

His stay in Turin looks set to become permanent, but if he does return to Chelsea they could do far worse than giving him a second chance.