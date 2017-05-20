David Price to Make 2nd Rehab Start on Elbow Injury on Wednesday with Pawtucket

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price will make a second rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Pawtucket as he continues his recovery from elbow discomfort.

Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald confirmed the news Saturday. Price will face the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, in a Pawtucket home game.

The 31-year-old left-hander made a road start for Pawtucket on Friday night, pitching two innings against the Buffalo Bisons. He allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four in his initial rehab outing. He threw 65 pitches in the contest.

Although the results were lackluster aside from the high strikeout total, Price said afterward there were no physical issues coming out of the start, per David Ricci of the Boston Globe.

"Every pitch I threw I felt good," he said. "My entire body felt good. Not just my arm. It happens. It's not the way I envisioned today going, but I've got to take the positive of throwing all those pitches in those two innings and still feeling good walking off the mound."

Price finished his first season in Boston with a 17-9 record and 228 strikeouts in 230 innings after signing a monster seven-year, $217 million contract in free agency. His 3.99 ERA was significantly higher than his 3.21 career ERA, though.

He's yet to make his first start of the 2017 season. The Red Sox haven't announced an official timetable for his return to the majors.