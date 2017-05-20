Cris 'Cyborg' Justino Says She Wants to Box on Mayweather vs. McGregor Undercard

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

On Saturday, MMA fighter Cris "Cyborg" Justino revealed on Twitter that she would like to try boxing before her fighting career is over, adding that she would "love a chance" to make her boxing debut on the undercard of the long-rumored Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight.

Justino last fought Sept. 24, defeating Lia Lansberg in the second round by TKO at UFC Fight Night in Brazil.

According to

While it would certainly be interesting to see Cyborg make the transition to boxing, UFC president Dana White appears to have his hands full just trying to make the Mayweather-McGregor matchup.

"The McGregor side is done," White told TNT, per Martin Rogers of USA Today. "I'm starting to work on the Mayweather side now. I'm not saying the fight will happen, but I got one side done. Now it's time to work on the other. If we can come to a deal with Haymon and Mayweather, the fight's going to happen."

In other words, it's hard to imagine White even considering a second MMA-boxing crossover match before he has the first one settled.

And it's just as possible that Cyborg wasn't being entirely serious and was simply joking about the sort of payday she would love to receive from a boxing match, given that her original tweet was in response to a report from Dan Rafael of ESPN that the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. bout generated over 1 million PPV buys.