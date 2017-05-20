Mike Zimmer Undergoes 8th Surgery on Injured Eye

Mike Zimmer Undergoes 8th Surgery on Injured EyeMay 20, 2017
Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer needed an eighth surgery on his eye Wednesday, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.
The coach originally scratched his eye on Oct. 31 in a game against the Chicago Bears.
He also had two surgeries in April, although he couldn't say with confidence the most recent one would be his final surgery.
"I thought [it was done] before," he said Saturday. "We'll see."
Giants DL Damon Attempts to Eat 72-oz Steak
Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE
Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search
Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick
Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft
Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Day 2
Dalvin Cook NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Vikings Rookie
Insider Buzz: Jaguars May Not Use Option on Bortles
Grading the Trubisky Pick
Former Pitt RB Beat Cancer, Now Sets Sights on NFL
What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?
Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson 'Frustrated' with Free Agency, Raiders
What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?
What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?
Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys
Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing
Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing
Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore
Zimmer was forced to miss a game in December when he needed emergency surgery for a detached retina. The coach was having problems with his vision and risked potential blindness without the surgery.
He had three more procedures over the course of the season, and unfortunately, the issue was not completely solved, leading to more surgeries in March.
The 60-year-old will be unable to fly for the next six weeks.