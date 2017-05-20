Mike Zimmer Undergoes 8th Surgery on Injured Eye

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer needed an eighth surgery on his eye Wednesday, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

The coach originally scratched his eye on Oct. 31 in a game against the Chicago Bears.

He also had two surgeries in April, although he couldn't say with confidence the most recent one would be his final surgery.

"I thought [it was done] before," he said Saturday. "We'll see."

Giants DL Damon Attempts to Eat 72-oz Steak Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Day 2 Dalvin Cook NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Vikings Rookie Insider Buzz: Jaguars May Not Use Option on Bortles Grading the Trubisky Pick Former Pitt RB Beat Cancer, Now Sets Sights on NFL What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson 'Frustrated' with Free Agency, Raiders What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

Zimmer was forced to miss a game in December when he needed emergency surgery for a detached retina. The coach was having problems with his vision and risked potential blindness without the surgery.

He had three more procedures over the course of the season, and unfortunately, the issue was not completely solved, leading to more surgeries in March.

The 60-year-old will be unable to fly for the next six weeks.