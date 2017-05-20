Manchester City Transfer News: Gabriel Jesus Talks Sergio Aguero, Latest Rumours

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus has urged Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola not to sell fellow striker Sergio Aguero. The Brazilian, who is often seen as Aguero's obvious successor in Guardiola's plans, also said he thinks he can form a regular partnership with the prolific Argentinian.

Speaking to Martin Blackburn of The Sun (h/t the Daily Mirror's Martin Domin), Gabriel said: "Sergio is a very important player and essential to the club. Since the first time he arrived until now, he’s been a real star—the starting forward of the team. He has helped this club a lot and has had an amazing career here, so all the fans and all of us want him to stay at Manchester City."

The Brazilian attacker believes he and Aguero can play together in the same forward line: "It doesn’t depend on us, it's up to Pep Guardiola. There will be games where it will be suitable and others when it won't. We must be there ready when the manager decides."

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

There have been doubts about Aguero's future under Guardiola beyond this season. The City boss has given former Atletico Madrid man Aguero 24 starts in the Premier League, per WhoScored.com.

Aguero was also benched by Guardiola back in February as the manager handed Gabriel a series of starts. At the time, ESPN FC's David Mooney detailed why Guardiola was lukewarm toward Aguero despite the No. 10's form in front of goal:

"The coach doesn't just want a striker who scores goals. He wants someone who is willing to put in the hard graft—someone to come deep and get involved in the build-up play, causing problems with his movement, chasing lost causes and putting pressure on opponents to win the ball or force a bad pass."

In Aguero's absence, Gabriel made the most of his chances, with the South American finding the net with regularity before suffering a foot injury. The Brazilian has continued scoring since his return.

In fact, the former Palmeiras prodigy stands alone as a consistent creator and scorer of chances in England's top flight, per OptaJoe:

Given Gabriel's form, it's no wonder doubts have been raised about Aguero's future, despite 31 goals in all competitions. Even though he is still as prolific as ever, Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News has reported "Aguero is expected to hold talks with Guardiola in the summer over a new contract and his future at the club."

The striker has also repeatedly been linked with a possible move to La Liga giants Real Madrid, per France Football (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express).

Guardiola's apparent concerns about Aguero's ability to be a link player are well-founded considering the Argentinian is perhaps too much of an individualist for the manager's collective game.

Guardiola has always sought fluidity and rapid exchanges of passes between his forward players. He relies on an attacking focal point capable of supplying chances almost as much as he puts them away.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

As much as Gabriel may think he can make a partnership with Aguero work, Guardiola usually plays one central striker. The combination game he preaches works best when wide forwards dovetail with a designated striker through the middle.

With Leroy Sane emerging as a star on the flanks and Raheem Sterling an invaluable asset, it looks increasingly like Guardiola will make a straight choice between Gabriel and Aguero.

City Tipped to Sign Monaco Star

One more Brazilian thought to be headed to City is AS Monaco's utility star Fabinho. Barcelona-based journalist Gerard Romero (h/t Toby Gannon of The Sun) recently revealed the Citizens are close to signing the 23-year-old.

Gannon noted how Guardiola wants a new right-back to offset Pablo Zabaleta leaving the club in the summer, while also indicating Fabinho could fit as a replacement for Yaya Toure in the middle. His report also pointed out how City won't be put off by the £25 million price tag on a player also wanted by neighbours and Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Fabinho fits the profile of player Guardiola will like, namely one who is versatile and highly accomplished technically. The Brazilian can play right-back or as a central midfielder, the position he's played this season while helping Monaco win the Ligue 1 title.

Guardiola has never been shy about playing full-backs as midfielders or putting midfield players at full-back. Signing Fabinho would be a major coup for City, one sure to give Guardiola a host of options tactically.

Guardiola is still in the process of overhauling City's squad. He's making them younger at the key positions, an effort that could spell the end for Aguero up top as well as established veterans in both midfield and defence.