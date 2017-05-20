Andre Iguodala Returns for Game 3 vs. Spurs After Knee Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Andre Iguodala will return to action Saturday to help the Golden State Warriors against the San Antonio Spurs.

Chris Haynes of ESPN previously reported the player's status as probable for the upcoming game, although Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News later confirmed he will play.

Iguodala missed Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals due to soreness in his knee, which also kept him out of the second half in Game 1. The team clearly found a way to survive without him, overcoming a 25-point deficit to win the first game while earning a 36-point victory in Game 2.

Still, the 33-year-old provides plenty of help on both ends of the court. After averaging 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game during the regular season, he was named one of three finalists for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

With Zaza Pachulia out, Iguodala will also help the Warriors utilize a smaller lineup.

The Warriors already have a 2-0 lead in the series and have won 10 straight games to start the postseason, but adding a key player like this makes the team even more dangerous.