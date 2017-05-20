Kenny Stills Says Colin Kaepernick 'Should Be on a Team,' Has Reached out to QB

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills expressed his belief Friday that free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick should be on an NFL team.

According to Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, Stills also said he recently reached out to the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller: "I wanted to tell him that I admire everything that he's been doing. I gave him my number to reach out to say, 'Hey, if there's anything I can do to be a part, I'm here.'"

Kaepernick protested during the national anthem throughout the 2016 season, and Stills followed in his footsteps by deciding to kneel as well.

There has been plenty of speculation that Kaepernick remains unsigned due to the protests, but Stills believes he deserves a job based on his talent alone: "I'm not surprised. I felt like, that's just sometimes the way things go. Obviously, I'm a supporter of his. He's a great player, regardless of the things he's done off the field. I think he should be on a team."

Although he went just 1-10 as a starter for the Niners last season, Kaepernick put up strong numbers with 2,241 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 468 rushing yards and two rushing scores.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Monday on 710 ESPN Seattle's Brock and Salk show (h/t ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia) that Kaepernick was one of the options the team was looking at in an effort to find a backup for Russell Wilson.

Kaepernick is the most experienced and successful quarterback remaining on the open market, with 58 career regular-season starts and a Super Bowl appearance on his resume.