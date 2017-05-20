NHL Playoff Schedule 2017: Updated Conference Live-Stream Info, Odds and Picks

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs roll on this weekend with a pair of critical Game 5 matchups in the conference finals. The Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks in the West, as well as the Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins in the East, are tied at two games apiece.

Most of the games in the current round have been highly competitive, too. Six of the eight combined games have been decided by a single goal, including three overtime games. It sets the stage for what should be a drama-filled battle for the Stanley Cup Final berths.

So let's take a closer look at the upcoming games, including all of the important viewing information for the weekend action. All odds are courtesy of OddsShark.

Game 5: Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks (Series Tied 2-2)

Saturday, May 20, at 7:15 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports Live

The Ducks narrowly escaped a devastating collapse in Game 4. They allowed the Predators to force overtime with two goals in the final seven minutes, but battle-tested veteran winger Corey Perry came to the rescue in OT to level the series.

Anaheim's strong play in those clutch moments is the main reason it's advanced this far. Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register passed along comments from Ducks goalie John Gibson about learning from past failures in that regard.

"The last three or four years, we've obviously gone through a lot," he said. "More downs in the playoffs than ups. I think we just learned from that, and I think now we have a sense of calmness. And we have the ability to always regroup, whether we're up or we're down or something bad happens. I think we all just have the belief in the locker room and we trust one another and come back or have success in any situation."

And it's amazing how quickly the outlook for a series can change.

Along with losing Game 4 in heartbreaking fashion, the Predators also found out star center Ryan Johansen would miss the rest of the postseason due to a thigh injury. He led Nashville in scoring with 13 points in 14 playoff games.

The NHL on NBC assessed the impact:

Nashville was already struggling to generate scoring from their secondary offensive contributors. Losing one of their top forwards is going to put a lot of pressure on the likes of James Neal and Calle Jarnkrok to step up. Otherwise, the Ducks will be in the driver's seat.

Odds: Anaheim -135 (bet $135 to win $100), Nashville +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

Prediction: 3-1 Ducks

Game 5: Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins (Series Tied 2-2)

Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports Live

Perhaps the scariest part of the Penguins' run so far from an opponent's perspective is they've rarely played 60 minutes of strong hockey and they're still two wins away from the Final. They've performed well in spurts, but they must find a way to sustain that high level to raise another Cup.

Superstar captain Sidney Crosby liked what he saw from the team in its Game 4 victory, though. He finally witnessed the type of desperation hockey that's necessary to succeed this time of year, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"That was kind of a point of emphasis for us going into this game: a better start, and a little bit more desperation in our game," Crosby said. "With that, we got some good results."

Now the question is whether the Pens can produce a similar effort when their collective back isn't against the wall.

Meanwhile, the Senators need to start cashing in on their power-play opportunities. They haven't converted any of their 11 chances in the series, which has started to haunt them with Pittsburgh's offense showing signs of life in the last game.

Game 5 will be the turning point for both sides. ESPN's John Buccigross noted the winning team in this situation has gone on to win the series 79 percent of the time.

Odds: Pittsburgh -200, Ottawa +170

Prediction: 3-2 Penguins