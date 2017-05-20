Enes Kanter Says He's Being Held by Romanian Police After Passport Cancelled

Enes Kanter Says He's Being Held by Romanian Police After Passport CancelledMay 20, 2017
Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter posted a video on social media Saturday, saying he was being held inside a Romanian airport due to passport issues.
Kanter discussed the travel problem, which happened to fall on his birthday, on Twitter:
Enes Kanter @Enes_Kanter
I'm being held at Romanian airport by Police!! https://t.co/uYZMBqKx545/20/2017, 1:20:34 PM
