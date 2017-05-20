    Enes Kanter Says He's Being Held by Romanian Police After Passport Cancelled

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2017

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 23: Enes Kanter #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots free throws shots before the first half of Game Four in the 2017 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Quarterfinals on April 23, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)
    J Pat Carter/Getty Images

    Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter posted a video on social media Saturday, saying he was being held inside a Romanian airport due to passport issues.    

    Kanter discussed the travel problem, which happened to fall on his birthday, on Twitter:

