Europa League 2017: Final Live Stream, TV Info, Schedule and Predictions

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Manchester United will take on Ajax in Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.

The Red Devils will be looking to add the one trophy missing from their cabinet and win their second piece of major silverware under manager Jose Mourinho.

United have won three UEFA Champions League or European Cup titles in their history, the last being in 2008, but they have never won Europe's second-tier competition.

Like United, Ajax have a long and storied history in European football with one UEFA Cup and four European Cups to their name, but they haven't tasted success on the continent since 1995 when former Red Devils boss Louis van Gaal was in charge.

BT Sport will be showing the match free to air on BT Sport Showcase and streaming it live via their official YouTube channel.

Here's the schedule for the match complete with viewing information. Read on for a full preview.

Date: Wednesday, May 24

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK), BT Sport Showcase (UK), Fox Sports 1 USA

Live Stream: BT Sport Player, YouTube, Fox Soccer 2 Go USA

United finished a disappointing sixth place in the Premier League and limped toward the end of the season knowing it will all hinge on beating Ajax on Wednesday.

While there will be plenty of issues in need of addressing this summer regardless, it will make a huge difference to end the campaign with two trophies and Champions League football secured for next season compared with a poor league finish and only the EFL Cup to show for Mourinho's first year in charge.

ESPN's Alex Shaw has not been impressed with United of late and highlighted the importance of beating Ajax:

Indeed, while it's understandable Mourinho has placed his focus on keeping players fit to face the Dutch side, and they've also had injuries to deal with, their recent performances haven't been inspiring heading into the most important match of their campaign.

By contrast, the Eredivisie outfit are an exciting young side brimming with verve and vigour. OptaJohan illustrated their youth ahead of their final match of the domestic season:

Unlike United against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Ajax weren't resting more senior players to keep them fresh for the final—they're simply an excellent group of predominantly younger players and they take to the pitch without fear.

Among their top players is 19-year-old striker Kasper Dolberg, who has enjoyed an outstanding year, per Squawka Football:

Indeed, Ajax are undoubtedly stronger going forward than they are at defending. They have lost the away leg in each of the last three rounds of the competition, shipping nine goals against FC Copenhagen, Schalke and Lyon.

Benefoot's Michiel Jongsma noted their tendency toward defensive lapses:

Football writer Liam Canning believes United should take the initiative in the match as a result:

While that would be a positive approach from the Red Devils, United have rarely done so under Mourinho in their biggest matches this season. However, it might suit them to allow Ajax to come on to them.

The Eredivisie runners-up tend to press high and commit going forward, but they leave themselves exposed at the back and vulnerable to being picked off on the counter-attack.

Should the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford play, United should be well-suited to doing just that.

Ajax should not be underestimated and have been excellent for the most part this year both in the Europa League and domestically, but Mourinho has won 11 of the 13 cup finals he's guided his teams to over the course of his career.

Between his and his players' experience, United should be able to edge out Ajax on Wednesday and salvage their season.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Ajax