Giro d'Italia 2017: Tom Dumoulin Wins Stage 14, Increases Pink Jersey Lead

Tom Dumoulin won Stage 14 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia on Saturday, finishing ahead of Ilnur Zakarin. It's the second stage win for the Team Sunweb rider, who keeps the pink jersey after increasing his advantage in the general classification.

Dumoulin broke late on the descent to reel in Movistar's Nairo Quintana before keeping Zakarin's brave late sprint at bay.

Here are the stage results and times, per CyclingHub:

Here's the updated GC standings on a good day for Dumoulin, per the same source:

Dutchman Dumoulin also made a piece of history for his nation at the Giro, per the race's official Twitter account:

Stage 14 at the Giro was all about the climb at Monte Oropa and the subsequent uphill finish for the peloton. There was an early breakaway with Pro Tour Lotto-Soudal's Adam Hansen involved. However, most of the initial riding featured stage-13 winner Fernando Gaviria keeping Dimension Data rider Daniel Teklehaimanot in his sights, with the latter trying to scramble away.

A fast early pace was natural on the initial downhill opening. However, things began to slow with around 100 kilometres left as the riders got ready for the ascent.

As the final 80 kilometres approached, a three-man breakaway had established itself ahead of the peloton. Gazprom-RusVelo's Sergey Lagutin, Natnael Berhane of Dimension Data and Daniel Martinez were setting the pace but saw their gap reduced to less than a minute with 34 kilometres to go, after the peloton had been content to let the escapees have their moment before the climb.

Berhane still led the way, but Team Dimension Data noted how the gap on the break was closing all the time:

There was also movement among the peloton, as those with general classification points to protect began to jockey for positions further ahead. With Trek-Segafredo riders leading the way, the peloton absorbed the break with around 17 kilometres to go.

With the climb getting closer, CyclingPub noted how the pink jersey leader had hinted at a bold approach:

Some familiar faces were beginning to gain a lead, including Vincenzo Nibali and Quintana, as Dumoulin trailed. Yet it was an attack from Team Sky's Diego Rosa that saw the first real break en route to Oropa.

Team Sky detailed how and when Rosa made his move:

Rosa's gap was a tiny one, though, per the competition's official Twitter account:

Movistar reeled Rosa in with six kilometres remaining, before Igor Anton and Zakarin launched attacks of their own. Those attacks brought Anton back, as Quintana and Dumoulin finally made their moves.

Quintana broke clear after dropping Zakarin, leaving Dumoulin to keep up the chase, per the Inner Ring:

Dumoulin powered clear late on, leaving Quintana in his wake. The pink jersey holder then fought off a late sprint from Zakarin to finish in style, win another stage and pad his lead in the GC.