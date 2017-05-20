    Dontrelle Inman Reportedly Undergoes Core Surgery, out Until Training Camp

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2017

    SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 01: Dontrelle Inman #15 of the San Diego Chargers carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 1, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
    Leon Bennett/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman recently underwent core surgery and is expected to remain sidelined until the start of training camp.

    Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com passed along the update Saturday. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Inman will be out six weeks.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.