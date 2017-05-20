Dontrelle Inman Reportedly Undergoes Core Surgery, out Until Training Camp

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman recently underwent core surgery and is expected to remain sidelined until the start of training camp.

Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com passed along the update Saturday. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Inman will be out six weeks.

