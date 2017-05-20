David Ortiz Accuses Yankees of Leaking 2003 Failed PED Test

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Retired Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz believes the rival New York Yankees may have played a role in his name getting leaked to the New York Times in 2009, when the newspaper published a list of players who'd previously failed performance-enhancing drug tests.

On Saturday, Nicholas Parco of the New York Daily News passed along Ortiz's speculation, which came during a radio interview on Boston's WEEI.

"What was the reason for them to come out with something like that?" he said. "The only thing that I can think of, to be honest with you, a lot of big guys from the Yankees were being caught. And no one from Boston. This was just something that leaked out of New York, and they had zero explanation about it."



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.