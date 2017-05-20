U-20 World Cup 2017 Results: England Beat Argentina in Saturday's Fixtures

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

England opened their FIFA Under-20 World Cup campaign in style on Saturday, as they beat Argentina 3-0 in Jeonju, South Korea.

In a fascinating and open game, the Albiceleste also had a player sent off after the referee used the video technology available to officials in this competition.

Elsewhere, hosts South Korea were comfortable 3-0 winners against Guinea in their first match. There was also a big shock in one of Saturday's early matches, as Venezuela turned in a brilliant performance to upset Germany 2-0. Mexico, meanwhile, won a thrilling game 3-2 against Vanuatu.

Below are the results from Saturday's game, as well as a recap of an absorbing opening day at the Under-20 World Cup.

FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Saturday Results Group Result A Argentina 0-3 England A South Korea 3-0 Guinea B Venezuela 2-0 Germany B Mexico 3-2 Vanuatu FIFA.com

Saturday Recap

England's match with Argentina was the standout contest of the day, although early in the match the latter looked as though they had the class to steamroller the Three Lions.

Still, England dug in, and when their chance did arrive, it was seized. Everton man Kieran Dowell delivered a deep cross from the right flank, and his Toffees team-mate Dominic Calvert-Lewin thudded a diving header beyond the goalkeeper.

Per sports journalist Jack Lusby, Argentina would have felt a little unfortunate to have fallen behind:

After the break, it was Argentina who continued to boss possession, although England were threatening on the counter-attack. And they sprung in style to double their advantage, with Dowell playing in Adam Armstrong, who finished with a low shot.

The most intriguing moment in the game came not long after that, as Lautaro Martinez was given his marching orders after the match official consulted the video technology available to him, per Eurosport UK:

England then added the gloss to a strong performance with a late penalty, as Calvert-Lewin was felled in the area. Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke coolly rolled home to make it 3-0.

THOMAS KIENZLE/Getty Images

The biggest shock on Saturday came in the opening match of the tournament, as Venezuela struck twice in three minutes in Daejeon to beat Germany.

The Vinotinto were well worth their victory, too, as they produced some eye-catching attacking football in the first period. In the second half, they capped off a couple of those moves in the 51st and 54th minute, with Ronaldo Pena and Sergio Cordova on the scoresheet.

Elsewhere on Day 1, Mexico sealed a 3-2 win over Vanuatu. After scoring two early goals, El Tri looked set to coast to a comfortable win. But the underdogs showed tremendous spirit to fight back in the second period and level things up.

Just as Vanuatu thought they'd earned a memorable point, Edson Alvarez struck in the final minute of stoppage time to break their hearts.

The OFC Oceania Football Twitter account paid tribute to the battling qualities of the Vanuatu players after the contest:

Host nation South Korea played their first game of the competition on Saturday and delighted their home supporters with an authoritative performance.

After applying pressure for much of the first period, Lee Seungwoo gave South Korea the lead. Guinea tried to battle back after the interval, but late goals from Lim Minhyeok and Paik Seungho meant their effort was ultimately in vain.