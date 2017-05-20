Trevor Ariza's Home Reportedly Burglarized, 'At Least' $50k in Jewelry Stolen

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Houston Rockets small forward Trevor Ariza suffered "at least" $50,000 in lost jewelry this week during a reported burglary at his Los Angeles-area home.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports reported Ariza contacted police Wednesday after seeing signs that somebody had broken into the San Fernando Valley residence. Yasiel Puig, Nick Young and Derek Fisher are other athletes who've been victims of similar incidents this year.

An exact list of what was taken wasn't made available, but the alleged intruders took "several expensive items," including the jewelry, per TMZ Sports. Nobody was in the house when Ariza returned.

Local police are attempting to catch the individuals involved through the use of undercover officers.

In March, Richard Winton of the Los Angeles Times noted the growing list of victims also featured singers Alanis Morissette and Nicki Minaj. Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti doesn't believe it's a crime spree from within a small group, though.

"I spoke to [Los Angles Police Department] chief [Charlie] Beck about this," he said. "We don't think any of the celebrity burglary cases are related."

Law enforcement sources told the Times there are "some similarities" in the cases, but not enough to draw any definitive conclusions as the investigations continue.

Ariza's season recently came to an end as the Rockets were eliminated from the 2017 NBA playoffs by the San Antonio Spurs in the conference semifinals in six games. He played high school basketball in Los Angeles and spent two seasons with the Lakers starting in 2007.