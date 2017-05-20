Italian Open 2017: Novak Djokovic Sees off Juan Martin del Potro on Saturday

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic moved into the semi-finals of the Italian Open on Saturday as he eventually overcame Juan Martin del Potro 6-1, 6-4 in their delayed quarter-final match.

Their tussle was interrupted by rain on Friday evening, with Djokovic resuming a set up early on semi-final day. And he kept composed to come through a potentially difficult contest, grabbing a break and serving out the match.

Djokovic will play Dominic Thiem, who beat Rafael Nadal in the quarters, later in the day for a place in the final. Saturday's other men's semi-final will see John Isner face Alexander Zverev.

In the women's draw, the first finalist has been confirmed, as sixth seed Simona Halep eased past Kiki Bertens in straight sets. Garbine Muguruza and Elina Svitolina will face one another for the second spot in Sunday's showpiece.

Here are the results so far from Rome, the matches still to come and a reminder of how the action has panned out as we reach the sharp end of the tournament.

Italian Open 2017: Saturday Schedule Men's Draw Result *(2) Novak Djokovic bt. Juan Martin del Potro 6-1, 6-4 John Isner vs. (16) Alexander Zverev TBC (2) Novak Djokovic vs. (8) Dominic Thiem TBC Women's Draw (6) Simona Halep vs. (15) Kiki Bertens 7-5, 6-1 (3) Garbine Muguruza vs. (8) Elina Svitolina TBC BBC Sport

*Quarter-final match

Saturday Recap

Djokovic started a potentially testing match with Del Potro in style on Friday. Having lost an early break, the Serb rattled off six games in succession to take the set 6-1, targeting his opponent's backhand.

And while Del Potro performed to a higher standard at the start of the second stanza, he would have been pleased to see the heavens open, with the second seed in irresistible touch.

When the play resumed on Saturday, there were no signs that Djokovic had lost any of his momentum overnight, holding serve to level things up and then breaking in the next game.

Per Live Tennis, Djokovic was back into his groove quickly:

After letting a break point slip by in the next game, Del Potro's will seemed to be broken. And while he made Djokovic serve this one out, the Serb always looked as though he had a couple of more gears to go through.

The first match of the day saw Halep keep up her excellent form in Rome, overcoming Bertens in routine style.

As we can see here, after edging a narrow first set, the shackles were off the Romanian at the start of the second stanza:

She went on to hammer Bertens 6-1 in the second, securing her place in another final. Indeed, Halep is undoubtedly a player to watch as the French Open nears, as she was crowned champion in her last tournament, the Madrid Open.