Chris Sale Strikes out at Least 10 Batters in 8th Straight Game

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale matched a modern-era record he and Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez hold by reaching double-digit strikeouts for the eighth consecutive time Friday night against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum.

Sale downplayed the accomplishment following the team's 3-2 loss in extra innings, telling the Associated Press (via ESPN): "Peripheral stats don't matter in this game. I know people love crunching numbers and they love talking about this and that. They're flashy, they're cool but at the end of the day they don't matter."

