Marlins vs. Dodgers Bench-Clearing Altercation Results in Multiple Ejections

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Ross Stripling and Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren were ejected following an altercation Friday night at Dodger Stadium in L.A.

Marlins reliever A.J. Ramos hit the Dodgers' Brett Eibner following a home run from Cody Bellinger in the eighth inning. Stripling threw a pitch behind the Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton in the ninth inning in retaliation, and the benches cleared.

"If they have a problem with it, they can see me before the game, after the game, whenever they want to see me," Ramos said, per ESPN. "It doesn't have to be at the game."

