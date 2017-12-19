Olivier Giroud Suffers Hamstring Injury vs. West Ham; May Not Play Friday

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud is a major doubt for Arsenal's crunch game against Liverpool on Friday after picking up an injury during Tuesday's 1-0 win over West Ham United in the 2017/18 Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Manager Arsene Wenger confirmed Giroud's problem and his status for Liverpool, per James Olley of the London Evening Standard:

John Cross of the Daily Mirror relayed a further update from Wenger about how long Giroud could be out:

It's a blow for the Gunners, even though Giroud has often divided opinion among the fanbase. Some doubt whether Arsenal can challenge for top honours with the 31-year-old at the point of the attack, as he lacks the pace and ruthless efficiency of the game's elite strikers.

However, Giroud has been able to offer his team numerous goals off the bench and now only trails one Premier League attacker as a prolific substitute, per Telegraph Football:

He also brings different qualities up top. There aren't many better natural target men in English football than the Frenchman, who is exceptional with his back to goal.

Additionally, Giroud is a forward capable of roughing up opposition defenders, as he's strong in the air and intelligent in the way he uses his physique.

For all his flaws, Giroud has proved himself as an excellent goalscorer. Even in the 2016/17 season, when the forward was used primarily from the bench, he was able to notch 12 goals in the Premier League.

Arsenal do have options aplenty up top. Alexis Sanchez has starred in that position, as has summer import Alexandre Lacazette, while Danny Welbeck provides an industrious outlet and Theo Walcott's pace can trouble anyone.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Stylistically, none can offer what Giroud does, though. So while Arsenal supporters may not view the Frenchman as one of their key men, if Wenger needs to change a game, like he might against free-flowing Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium, his absence will be felt.