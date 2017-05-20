Barcelona Transfer News: Davinson Sanchez Rumours, Latest on Jean Seri

VI-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea will reportedly rival Barcelona in the race to sign Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Sport, Barcelona are interested in bringing in the youngster, who has shone for the Eredivisie club on their way to the UEFA Europa League final. However, Blues manager Antonio Conte is said to be determined to deepen his options at the back.

"Conte is considering up to two signings for the position as the Blues get ready to play in the Champions League once more," it's noted, with Chelsea set to lose their longstanding and inspirational captain John Terry.

Here is a look at why some of European football's biggest names have been linked with the prodigious centre-back:

It's hard not to be impressed by the progress made by the Colombia international, as he's quickly asserted himself as a mainstay in the Ajax team.

The 20-year-old isn't one to shirk physical battles for starters and is so strong in his work at the back. Additionally, he's regularly showcased great composure in possession, helping Ajax build up from the back in trademark style; that quality would have also surely appealed to Barcelona, who abide by similar mantras.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

As noted by Squawka Football, in addition to his many defensive qualities, the youngster has also shown he can be a threat from set pieces this season too:

The defense of the team is an area Barcelona need to improve. While Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti remain excellent options, Javier Mascherano is beginning to slow down, while Jeremy Mathieu isn't considered to be good enough by many.

Sanchez ticks all the boxes you'd expect of a Blaugrana centre-back and, alongside Umtiti, would ensure there is longevity at the heart of the defence for a while yet.

Jean Seri Talks Barcelona

FRANCK PENNANT/Getty Images

Nice midfielder Jean Seri has admitted he would jump at the chance to join Barcelona in the future.

Speaking with Mundo Deportivo (h/t Get French Football News), the 25-year-old was quizzed about reports linking him with a possible switch to the Camp Nou.

"Listen, I have been a fan of Barca since my childhood, when I was still in my country of birth, the Ivory Coast," said the midfielder. "Contacts? It is not up to me to answer this question. … If Barca comes to get you, you cannot say no. That is impossible."

As relayed by BT Sport, after a tremendous campaign the midfielder was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year recently:

Under Lucien Favre, Seri has improved, helping Nice push for the title earlier in the campaign and eventually seeing them clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League for next season.

Seri has been the driving force behind so many of their good performances, as he's able to set the tempo of a game with his midfield quality.

These OptaJean numbers from Nice's match with Angers recently show just how much of an influence Seri is capable of having on a match:

Barcelona are stacked with options in the middle of the park. Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets remain the starting trio, while the likes of Andre Gomes, Denis Suarez, Sergi Roberto and Arda Turan can also be called upon.

There's been a lack of balance in the middle third at times, though, and a player like Seri would potentially refresh this area of the field. But going from Nice to Barcelona would be a huge step up.