JR Smith Responds to Bradley Beal Saying Wizards Would Be Better vs. Cavaliers

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

With the Cleveland Cavaliers blowing out the Boston Celtics by a combined 57 points through two games in the Eastern Conference Finals, some are giving attention to how the Washington Wizards might have fared against the defending NBA champions.

Former NBA player James White agreed with comments Bradley Beal made about how his team would have been a better matchup, and Cavs guard JR Smith had a pointed response to the Wizards guard:

Beal made his comments about the Cavaliers in an interview with Comcast SportsNet's Chris Miller.

"Cleveland didn’t want to see us," he said. "I always said that. I felt like that's the reason they didn’t play us in the second round. They didn’t want to see us in the second round. If they were going to go down, they were going to go down in the conference finals. They didn't want to go down in the second round."

While Beal insisted the Cavaliers were afraid of Washington, the Celtics eliminated his team from the postseason in seven games.

The Wizards lost two of their three games against the Cavs during the 2016-17 regular season.