Isaiah Thomas Discusses Hip Injury's Impact on Blowout Loss to Cavaliers

The hits keep coming to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they had to play the second half of Game 2's 130-86 defeat without All-Star Isaiah Thomas due to a hip injury.

After the game, with the Celtics still searching for a way to slow the Cavs down, Thomas didn't attribute the loss to not being able to play at full strength.

"Not 44 points' worth," said Thomas, per ESPN's Chris Forsberg. "But I don't want to put that on any one guy. I think, ultimately, they were terrific, we were poor. You've got to be able to pick up the slack certainly when other guys aren't available."

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens also addressed Thomas' injury, noting it originally occurred during Game 6 against the Washington Wizards and how it impacted him in the first half on Friday.

"I thought he looked much different in the first half," Stevens said. "When we went back to the locker room, our training staff and doctors got with him. He was pretty despondent not to be able to play. That guy is a tough guy and he plays through a lot. For him to have to sit is really hard."

In three games since Thomas aggravated his hip, he's shot 16-of-46 overall with just two points in Game 2 against the Cavs.

If the Celtics want any shot of challenging the Cavaliers, Thomas will need to make a swift recovery before Sunday's Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.