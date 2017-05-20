LeBron James Addresses Not Being NBA MVP Finalist, Focused on Team Success

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers' 130-86 destruction of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday at TD Garden, LeBron James discussed not being included among this year's finalists for the NBA's Most Valuable Player.

Prior to the game, the NBA on TNT announced that Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder, James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs were the three MVP finalists.

When asked about his apparent snubbing, James took a diplomatic approach by emphasizing he wanted to focus on what the Cavs are doing right now, via Sports Illustrated:

James continues to find new ways to impress 14 years into his NBA career. The 32-year-old averaged 26.4 points and set career highs with 8.7 assists and 8.6 rebounds while playing a league-high 37.8 minutes per game.

Yet James is at a point in his career where it's easy to take what he does for granted because this type of excellence is typical by his standards—like how Michael Jordan had a case to be named NBA MVP every year of his peak with the Chicago Bulls.

Even without another MVP award to hang on his mantle this year, James' dominance in the postseason with eight straight games of at least 30 points is leaving little doubt he remains the single most dominant force in the Association.