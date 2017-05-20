Preakness 2017 Post Positions: Final Projections, Odds Payout and Post Info

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

After dominating the field at Churchill Downs during the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, all eyes will be on Always Dreaming as he looks to secure the second jewel of a potential Triple Crown today at Preakness Stakes.

The other nine horses in a field of 10 in Baltimore will challenge the Derby winner, but coming off three straight victories and looking as quick as ever, Always Dreaming could make a victory at Preakness Stakes a reality.

Here's how the field will line up today with updated odds, courtesy of OddsShark:

2017 Preakness Stakes Post Positions and Odds Post/Horse Odds 1. Multiplier 20-1 2. Cloud Computing 20-1 3. Hence 12-1 4. Always Dreaming 10-11 5. Classic Empire 4-1 6. Gunnevera 12-1 7. Term of Art 25-1 8. Senior Investment 25-1 9. Lookin At Lee 11-1 10. Conquest Mo Money 16-1 Post Positions via Preakness.com; Odds via OddsShark.com

Here is how you can watch the race from home:

Date: Saturday, May 20

Saturday, May 20 Post Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Final Projections

While the likes of Classic Empire, Gunnevera and Lookin At Lee can make some noise today at the track, there's little doubt that any horse can overtake Always Dreaming so soon after he blew away the competition at Churchill Downs back on May 6.

Here's a look at the race in it's entirety:

The tape doesn't lie; Always Dreaming is, by a large margin, the most talented horse in the field. There were some doubts about his ability to race during the lead up to the Kentucky Derby, and many pundits, including myself, believed that McCraken, Irish War Cry and Classic Empire could've beaten out Always Dreaming.

Instead, he answered his critics and became a clear-cut favorite to win the Triple Crown for the second time in three years after American Pharaoh made history back in 2015.

He appears to look as sharp as ever heading into today's race as well, per Jay Privman of Daily Racing Form:

The aforementioned Classic Empire is the most likely horse in the field to give Always Dreaming a run for his money, even with a poor showing at Churchill Downs.

After all, Classic Empire is only a month removed from his incredible come-from-behind victory at the Arkansas Derby that left horse racing fans in awe of his speed down the stretch.

The smart money is on Always Dreaming, but don't be surprised to see Classic Empire make a late run during the final lengths of the race to put a stop to the Triple Crown hype.