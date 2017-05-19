    Cavaliers Set NBA Postseason Record with 41-Point Halftime Lead vs. Celtics

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2017

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 19: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the first half against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 19, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are making sure the world knows they are the kings of the east, setting an NBA playoff record with a 41-point halftime lead in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday. 

    The Cavs had a 72-31 advantage heading into intermission. 

    Cleveland can do no wrong in the postseason, at least thus far. It entered Friday's contest with a perfect 9-0 record, and it would take a collapse of epic proportions not to make it 10 straight wins. 

    Making matters worse for the Celtics, a hip injury forced Isaiah Thomas to leave Game 2, and the team announced he won't return. 

    After ending the 2016-17 regular season 10-14 in their last 24 games, the Cavs have emphatically answered any concerns about their ability to play at a high level.