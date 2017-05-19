Cavaliers Set NBA Postseason Record with 41-Point Halftime Lead vs. Celtics

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are making sure the world knows they are the kings of the east, setting an NBA playoff record with a 41-point halftime lead in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday.

The Cavs had a 72-31 advantage heading into intermission.

Cleveland can do no wrong in the postseason, at least thus far. It entered Friday's contest with a perfect 9-0 record, and it would take a collapse of epic proportions not to make it 10 straight wins.

Making matters worse for the Celtics, a hip injury forced Isaiah Thomas to leave Game 2, and the team announced he won't return.

After ending the 2016-17 regular season 10-14 in their last 24 games, the Cavs have emphatically answered any concerns about their ability to play at a high level.