Twitter in Disbelief as LeBron James Isn't Named Finalist for NBA MVP

The NBA announced the three finalists for the 2016-17 MVP award on Friday, and the trio doesn't include Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are the three superstars who will compete for the NBA's highest individual honor, which will be handed out June 26 in New York City.

James is not lacking accolades in his career; he won four MVP awards in a five-season span from 2009-13. But it's hard to imagine handing out an award for the NBA's most valuable player without including the 32-year-old.

Since James is on a streak of seven straight playoff games with at least 30 points, it's safe to assume he will use this platform to send a message to the voters who didn't deem him worthy of being a finalist.

Last year, Leonard was the runner-up, and James finished third when Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was the first unanimous MVP winner in NBA history, winning the award for the second consecutive year.

Sam Vecenie of Sporting News noted two MVP criteria that may have prevented James from claiming one of the top three spots:

Westbrook, Harden and Leonard all have compelling cases as the NBA's best player for the 2016-17 campaign. Westbrook set a new NBA record with 42 triple-doubles and averaged a triple-double for the season—the first to do so since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62. Harden led the league in assists and finished second in scoring behind Westbrook.

Leonard is arguably the NBA's best all-around player, combining a terrific scoring prowess with nearly impossible to beat defensive acumen.

Yet James impacts games in ways no player in the NBA can match. He can score at will—just ask Kelly Olynyk—distributes the ball as well as any pure point guard and will fight in the paint to secure the rock.

James has reached Michael Jordan territory in that he could reasonably receive the MVP award every year. Instead, he has to settle for being the league's best player.