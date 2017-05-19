Justin Turner Placed on 10-Day DL with Hamstring Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without third baseman Justin Turner for at least 10 days due to a hamstring injury.

The Dodgers announced Turner was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, and the team recalled outfielder Brett Eibner to take Turner's spot on the 25-man roster.

Turner was injured during the seventh inning of Los Angeles' 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday when he pulled up limp after rounding third base.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Thursday's game he was hopeful Turner's injury wasn't as serious as it originally looked.

"It seemed a certain DL, but we'll hold out hope," Roberts said, via MLB.com's Ken Gurnick. "When it happened, it looked like it tore off the bone. I think it happened after he hit third and was coming around. It looked like it almost came off the bone, the way he reacted. But maybe it was cramping and you're running … I don't want to speculate too much. I just saw him pull up and grab it."

The 32-year-old Turner is off to a fantastic start in 2017. He leads the league with a .379 batting average and is tied for the NL lead with 53 hits, and he leads all Dodgers regulars with a .453 on-base percentage.