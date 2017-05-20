IPL Final 2017: Schedule Info, Live Stream, Viewing Details and Predictions

Rajanish Kakade/Associated Press

Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant will meet in the Indian Premier League final on Sunday, less than a week after the two sides faced off in the first qualifier, which Pune won.

Supergiant cruised to a routine 20-run win in that match, but Mumbai's bowlers appear to have discovered their form since, holding Kolkata Knight Riders to just 107 runs in Friday's second qualifier.

The match―which will be played in Bengaluru―will start at 8 p.m. local time (3:30 p.m. BST, 10:30 a.m. ET). Live streams will be available via Sky Go (UK) and Willow (U.S.), and Sky Sports will have a live broadcast.

Rajanish Kakade/Associated Press

Mumbai's bowlers redeemed themselves in a big way on Friday after their disappointing showing in the first qualifier, bowling out Kolkata in fewer than 19 overs on their way to a fine win.

Karn Sharma led the way with four wickets, and he finished with some remarkable numbers overall, as shared by Freddie Wilde of CricViz:

He wasn't the only one who impressed, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Johnson and Lasith Malinga all living up to their hefty expectations. It was the kind of spectacular bowling performance the Indians needed, and a far cry from Tuesday's poor showing.

In their last meeting, Pune had two players score half-centuries (Ajinkya Rahane and Manoj Tiwary), while MS Dhoni added an unbeaten 40. Supergiant were extremely aggressive, but the tactic ultimately paid off.

It didn't hurt that Mumbai's top order stumbled, with only Parthiv Patel scoring at a fair rate. Rohit Sharma was kept very quiet, and that's unlikely to happen again.

Rajanish Kakade/Associated Press

But while all of the ingredients are there for a Mumbai win, it's impossible to ignore the teams' head-to-head records. Indians have beaten Pune only once in five tries, and lost every single matchup this season.

The absence of both Ben Stokes and Imran Tahir didn't seem to bother Pune all that much in their last match, but their experience could have been crucial in a final. If there's one thing Mumbai aren't shy of, it's just that―experience.

Expect Mumbai's top stars―Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons―to flash their big-match potential on their way to halting Pune's win streak over Indians. It will be close, but Mumbai should win the IPL title on Sunday.