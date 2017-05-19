Adam Silver on Impact of Cavaliers, Warriors' Dominance on NBA: 'Not a Concern'

David Dow/Getty Images

In an interview Friday with ESPN, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed no concern regarding the dominance of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

As seen in the following video courtesy of ESPN's official YouTube account, Hannah Storm asked Silver about the Cavs and Dubs' apparent monopoly on winning:

"It's not a concern," Silver said. "I think that we should celebrating excellence. People are already anointing these teams as dominant and franchise teams. But, on the other hand, I look at the [Warriors] that hadn't won a championship in 40 years. The Cavaliers, of course, won last year and had never won a championship before in this league. ... Of course you want to see balance throughout the league. At the same time, when teams are excelling and playing at that level, I think, the fan in me, it's fantastic to watch."

The Cavaliers and Warriors are seemingly on a collision course to meet in the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year.

Golden State is 10-0 in the playoffs this season and leads the San Antonio Spurs 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals.

Entering Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday, the Cavaliers are 9-0 in the 2017 postseason.

While last year's Finals were arguably among the best and most competitive ever with LeBron James leading Cleveland back from a 3-1 deficit to win its first championship, the overall level of competition in these playoffs has been down, especially in games involving the Cavs and Warriors.

Cleveland and Golden State are the two biggest examples of "superteams" in the NBA currently with the Cavaliers boasting LeBron, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love while the Warriors added Kevin Durant to their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The Celtics have a chance to enter those ranks next season if they can sign or trade for a superstar and the player they select No. 1 overall in the 2017 NBA draft lives up to his billing, but the Cavaliers and Warriors remain the clear cream of the crop for now.