WWE Backlash 2017 Matches: Grading Hype Level for Each Announced Match on Card

Credit: WWE.com

What happens when WWE presents a pay-per-view as poorly hyped as Sunday's SmackDown Live-exclusive Backlash?

The wrestling world will find out Sunday as the acclaimed blue brand delivers its first spectacular following the Superstar Shake-up, an event headlined by perennial enhancement star Jinder Mahal and his quest to dethrone WWE champion Randy Orton.

A lack of compelling storylines and engaging feuds has the event in danger of becoming the first major disappointment SmackDown has presented in this brand extension era.

Luckily, quality performers line the card from top to bottom, ensuring the in-ring product will be above-average, if nothing else.

As the WWE Network presentation draws near, relive the build that went into each match and find out how it graded out ahead of the brand's first chance to make an impression since the shuffling of rosters in April.