WWE Backlash 2017 Matches: Grading Hype Level for Each Announced Match on Card

WWE Backlash 2017 Matches: Grading Hype Level for Each Announced Match on CardMay 20, 2017
What happens when WWE presents a pay-per-view as poorly hyped as Sunday's SmackDown Live-exclusive Backlash?
The wrestling world will find out Sunday as the acclaimed blue brand delivers its first spectacular following the Superstar Shake-up, an event headlined by perennial enhancement star Jinder Mahal and his quest to dethrone WWE champion Randy Orton.
A lack of compelling storylines and engaging feuds has the event in danger of becoming the first major disappointment SmackDown has presented in this brand extension era.
Luckily, quality performers line the card from top to bottom, ensuring the in-ring product will be above-average, if nothing else.
As the WWE Network presentation draws near, relive the build that went into each match and find out how it graded out ahead of the brand's first chance to make an impression since the shuffling of rosters in April.
Kickoff Match: Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English
Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English in an extended squash match on the April 11 episode of SmackDown Live. Three weeks later, on the May 2 broadcast, Dillinger increased his win-loss record against the former Vaudevillain to a perfect 2-0.
A brief, YouTube exclusive exchange between the two followed on May 16, just days before Backlash.
And that about does it for the pre-match "build" to Sunday's Kickoff Show match.
Sure, the second loss to Dillinger incited an embarrassing crying attack on the part of English, but beyond that, there has been no extension, evolution or advancement of the feud to speak of.
Grade
F
Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan
Both Luke Harper and Erick Rowan are loyal followers of Bray Wyatt who had their worlds shaken in 2017.
Harper was cast aside by The Eater of Worlds in favor of Randy Orton, whose ultimate betrayal tore The Wyatt Family apart and cost Wyatt the WWE Championship.
Rowan was inexplicably left behind when Wyatt was shuffled to Raw, leaving the sheep mask-wearing enigma to go it alone once again, a position he has never succeeded in.
On the May 9 episode of SmackDown, Rowan underhandedly poked the eye of his former tag team partner and scored a tainted pinfall victory.
There has been no follow-up to speak of or suggestion that there is further ill will between the two, yet on Sunday night, they will settle whatever differences they have when they square off in singles competition.
Such little effort has been put into what could have been an extremely personal rivalry, so there's no way it can receive a passing grade.
Grade
F
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Breezango vs. The Usos
The Usos defeated American Alpha for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on March 21. Their reign was off to a bumpy start, though, with no apparent challengers ready to step up and relieve them of their titles.
That is, until the April 25 episode of SmackDown, where Breezango defeated The Ascension in mere seconds to become No. 1 contenders. The win was stunning in that Tyler Breeze and Fandango had been treated as a glorified set of jobbers for so long that the idea they had just won a match in such dominant fashion, and cashed a ticket to a championship match on pay-per-view, was unthinkable.
In the weeks that proceeded that victory, Breezango filmed several vignettes entitled "The Fashion Files" in which they, as The Fashion Police, were allowed to let their personalities shine. They were funny, engaging and interesting in a way the more talented and acclaimed American Alpha were not.
The duo steadily got themselves over, and on the May 13 episode of SmackDown Live, they defeated The Colons. After the match, the aggressive and fast-talking Usos issued a warning to the team ahead of Sunday's championship clash.
While the issues between the two teams were not adequately explored, the elevation of Breezango has been entertaining enough to generate hype for Sunday's title bout.
Grade
C
Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin
Sami Zayn debuted on SmackDown Live as part of the Superstar Shake-up and immediately found himself at odds with "The Lone Wolf" Baron Corbin.
The April 11 episode saw Corbin interrupt Zayn's confrontation of Kevin Owens, which ultimately led to a Triple Threat match later in the night in which those two competitors and AJ Styles battled for the right to challenge for Owens' United States Championship.
Neither man was victorious, but that did not keep them from physical altercations in the weeks that followed.
Corbin brutally attacked Zayn on the April 25 episode of Talking Smack, warning him to keep his mouth closed.
The Superstars would spend weeks brawling or competing in a big Six-Man Tag Team main event before Corbin again punished The Underdog from the Underground for talking too much via backstage assault.
Unfortunately, the hype for the match created via the rather one-dimensional booking tropes is nonexistent. Rather than a heated match featuring two bright young stars, Sunday's match feels like a consolation prize for two competitors without anything else better to do.
Grade
D
Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Carmella, Natalya and Tamina
The build to Sunday's Six-Woman Tag Team match has centered heavily on the disdain Natalya, Carmella and Tamina (known collectively as The Welcoming Crew) have for new SmackDown star Charlotte.
While The Welcoming Crew has banded together to defeat a common foe, enemies Charlotte, Lynch and Naomi have been forced to partner up in order to survive the onslaught of the united force.
The April 25 episode of SmackDown saw Charlotte challenge Naomi for the women's title, only to catch a beatdown from the villains.
Lynch's unwillingness to join the heels led to her receiving the same treatment.
Naomi has found herself on the receiving end of punches and boots courtesy of the trio. On the May 16 episode of SmackDown Live, she even had her shoulders pinned by Carmella, who now has a valid argument for a championship opportunity at some point in the near future.
Hanging over the babyfaces like a heavy rain cloud is the tension that exists between them. There is very clearly no love lost between Lynch and Charlotte, their issues dating back to their days in NXT.
Then there is Charlotte's determination to become SmackDown women's champion, something she made clear to Naomi on the final show before Backlash.
Layered storytelling and definitive characters have helped create a hype for Sunday's match that has made it one of the more anticipated on the card, even if the championship is not actually up for grabs.
Grade
B-
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
The most adequately hyped match on the Backlash card is that of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler.
The King of Strong Style exploded on to the SmackDown scene on April 4, courtesy of a monumental entrance, complete with the violin playing of Lee English Jr. While he impressed many fans on that evening, one Superstar not-so-thrilled with his presence on the main roster was Dolph Ziggler, who set out to make his feelings regarding the Japanese star clear.
Ziggler repeatedly referred to Nakamura as overrated and took exception to fans' excitement for him rather than for The Showoff, who had busted his ass to entertain them for the last eight years.
Every attempt at a sneak attack was thwarted, though, leaving Nakamura standing and Ziggler retreating to the safety of the locker room.
On the May 16, just days before Backlash, Ziggler aired a video package of highlights and career moments as a reminder to fans of what he has accomplished on the WWE stage, as opposed to Nakamura, who has done nothing on the main roster.
The story is easily understandable. Couple that with the wealth of promotion that has gone into Nakamura's debut match Sunday night and you have the best build, and most anticipation, for any match on the May 21 card.
Grade
B
United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens
The United States Championship has been in turmoil of late, passed back and forth between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho ahead of Backlash.
At WrestleMania 33, Owens defeated his former tag team partner and best friend to capture the title. Weeks later, Jericho relieved The Prizefighter of the gold, only to drop it back to him two days later on SmackDown Live.
In between those championship clashes, AJ Styles defeated Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin to earn the right to challenge for the title at Backlash. With things settled down and Owens the champion, The Phenomenal One will look to dethrone The New Face of America in what has every opportunity to be the show-stealer of Sunday's broadcast.
Styles has found himself on the receiving end of the Popup Powerbomb, and on the May 16 episode of SmackDown Live, Owens softened his opponent up a bit by bashing his knee with the United States Championship.
While the build has been lackluster to say the least, the hype for the match is significant, if only because fans recognize the talent of the Superstars involved and fully expect a fantastic wrestling match for one of the most storied titles in the sport's long and illustrious history.
Grade
C+
WWE Championship Match: Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
Jinder Mahal won a Six-Pack Challenge on April 18, defeating Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Dolph Ziggler, Mojo Rawley and Sami Zayn to become No. 1 contender to Randy Orton's WWE Championship.
The win sent shock waves across the WWE Universe.
After all, Mahal was a career-long jobber, an enhancement talent tasked with putting others over. He was never the spotlighted Superstar.
Even as he saw his status change in the weeks prior to the victory, courtesy of a high-profile spot in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and a televised match with Finn Balor, he was still never seen as a potential future world champion.
To help with perception, Mahal was given henchmen in the form of Sunil and Samir Singh (formerly The Bollywood Boyz). He was also booked to defeat AJ Styles and Sami Zayn, and he layed out Randy Orton on multiple occasions to build heat for himself.
WWE Creative actively opted to highlight Mahal, leaving Orton undeveloped and essentially the same stale headliner he has been for years.
That would have doomed any other main event, but the curiosity of Mahal as a main event star and the potential for a shocking new champion has drummed up buzz for what otherwise would have been the most uninteresting main event in years.
Grade
C