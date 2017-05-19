Aaron Hernandez's Prison Friend Requested to See Former TE's Suicide Note

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Aaron Hernandez's prison friend, Kyle Kennedy, made a request Wednesday to see a suicide note he believes may have been intended for him.

According to Laurel J. Sweet of the Boston Herald, Kennedy said the following in a statement released by his attorney, Larry Army Jr.:

"I want to be clear that at no time have I seen a note addressed to me from my close friend Aaron Hernandez but I have reason to believe it was in fact intended for me. It was the press that first reported that this letter was sent to me and as a result, my attorney, Larry Army Jr., has repeatedly requested a copy for us to review. The story about who this letter was sent to has changed several times but based upon the close relationship that I had with Aaron, it is highly likely that it was in fact intended for me. I again renew my request to have the letter released to my attorney so we can put this issue to rest."

Hernandez took his own life by hanging himself in his prison cell in April. He was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd, although the conviction was vacated following Hernandez's death.

