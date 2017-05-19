Drew Brees Says Colin Kaepernick Not Being Blackballed, Welcome on Saints

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned with June just around the corner, but New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees believes the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller will find a new home soon enough.

"He is certainly good enough," Brees said Friday, according to FanSided's Mark Carman. "I don’t think it’s a situation where he is being blackballed. I’m sure there are offers being made to him. It’s just a matter of him choosing the right opportunity."

Brees also said he would have no issue with the Saints bringing Kaepernick aboard if the front office decided he could help the team.

"Whatever decisions our team makes, those are in the best interest of the team, so if that was the case, then yeah, I would embrace it," he said.

Kaepernick and the 49ers split following the 2016 season, which was dominated by headlines about his decision to kneel for the national anthem in the name of social injustice.

And while his play wasn't the center of attention last season, Kaepernick acquitted himself nicely on a fairly listless 49ers team. In 11 starts, Kaepernick completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also tallied 468 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

As far as a potential fit is concerned, the Saints—despite Brees' blessing—aren't in need of a second-string quarterback after they signed Chase Daniel in March.

However, the Seattle Seahawks could represent a match.

According to NFL Network's Michael Silver, Seahawks general manager John Schneider previously reached out to Kaepernick's agent to gauge his interest in backing up Russell Wilson.

"We're looking at everybody. We really are," Carroll said on 710 ESPN Seattle, according to ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia when asked about interest in Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III. "We've been tracking everything that's going on, and we've got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we're still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys."