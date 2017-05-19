LaVar Ball Accused of Stealing Big Baller Brand Name by Argentinian Company

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Argentinian company Baller Brand accused LaVar Ball of stealing its name Thursday in an Instagram post.

Ball has brought Big Baller Brand to the forefront, but the name is too close for Baller Brand's liking:

Big Baller Brand recently revealed its first signature shoe for NBA draft prospect Lonzo Ball, called the ZO2, with a price of $495, per ESPN.com's Darren Rovell.

LaVar and Big Baller Brand have entered the spotlight over the past year mostly because of Lonzo's play at UCLA.

In his one and only year with the Bruins, Ball averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game. He is expected to be among the top picks in the draft.

The elder Ball also has two other sons in LiAngelo and LaMelo, both of whom are set to follow in their brother's footsteps by playing at UCLA.

LaVar originally attempted to join forces with Nike, Under Armour and Adidas, but all three companies turned him down because of his desire to co-license with Big Baller Brand, according to Rovell.

Ball appeared on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday and said he is now asking for $3 billion from companies interested in working on a shoe deal with Big Baller Brand, per the Associated Press.