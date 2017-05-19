Rory McIlroy Withdraws from BMW PGA Championship with Rib Injury

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from the BMW PGA Championship as he continues to battle a rib injury.

"Having had a reaction to my earlier rib injury, I have been advised to take a conservative approach to my recovery which unfortunately means I have to withdraw from the BMW PGA Championship next week," McIlroy said in a statement. "It’s a disappointing decision to have to make, but I have to ensure I make a full recovery. I will now continue the process of preparing my game for the US Open and the rest of the season."



McIlroy was out of action for seven weeks earlier in the season due to a rib injury, and he aggravated it further at last week's Players Championship. However, the 28-year-old opted not to withdraw and finished 35th overall at two over for the tournament.

The good news for McIlroy was that an MRI revealed he did not suffer a new injury. Instead, it showed "a low grade response to the rib joint I injured earlier this year," according to Golf Channel.

McIlroy will now turn his attention toward rehabilitating in time for the U.S. Open, which is scheduled to begin June 15 at Wisconsin's Erin Hills.