    Lakers Will Ask About LaVar Ball's Involvement at UCLA, Luke Walton Says

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 7: Head coach Luke Walton of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts from the bench during the second half of the basketball game against Sacramento Kings at Staples Center April 7, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    Luke Walton said Friday on the Dan Patrick Show that the Los Angeles Lakers will contact UCLA head coach Steve Alford to ask questions about LaVar Ball's involvement with the program. 

    "I wouldn't personally, but somebody in our organization will," Walton said. "Absolutely." 

    Walton's complete comments can be viewed below, courtesy of the show's official Twitter account: 

      

    The Lakers had been connected to Ball prior to Tuesday's draft lottery, and speculation has ramped up that he could be the team's point guard of the future after the Purple and Gold learned they would be picking at No. 2 overall. 

    Since then, LaVar has gone on the record and stated Lonzo will only work out for the Lakers as he attempts to steer his son to Staples Center. 

    "Oh, he's going to be a Laker," LaVar told ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne. "I'm going to keep talking about it until it happens."

    1. Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers?

    2. Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already?

    3. Devin Booker Will Make Special Olympian a Lottery Star

    4. Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Combine for 74 Points in Game 1

    5. John Wall Hits the Game-Winning Three in Game 6

    6. Manu Ginobili Makes a Perfect-Timed Block on Harden in Game 5

    7. Spur Paid $150 for Tryout....Now He's a Playoff Starter

    8. Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards

    9. John Wall Post Game Interview

    10. John Wall Game-Winning Three

    11. 'One Lucky Shot Deserves Another': Derek Fisher's 0.4 Second Game-Winner

    12. NBA Fans Are Undisputed Sixth Man of the Year for Best Postseason Celebrations

    13. Night in the NBA: Celtics Overpower Wizards

    14. Avery Bradley Dunked on the Wizards

    15. When the 'OG Beard' Posterized AK47

    16. Rockets Use Speed and Shooting to Even Series

    17. John Wall Makes an Amazing Dish to Gortat

    18. Introducing JaVale McGee's Newest Hairstyle

    19. Wall Continues Historic Playoff Run

    In his latest mock draft, B/R's Jonathan Wasserman slotted Ball to the Lakers. 

    "Ball stands out as the lone prospect capable of helping the Lakers expedite their rebuild more quickly," he wrote. "They'll have to add defenders in free agency, but all signs point to Ball running the show next year in L.A."

        

    Follow your favorite teams and leagues in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.