Lakers Will Ask About LaVar Ball's Involvement at UCLA, Luke Walton Says

Lakers Will Ask About LaVar Ball's Involvement at UCLA, Luke Walton SaysMay 19, 2017
Luke Walton said Friday on the Dan Patrick Show that the Los Angeles Lakers will contact UCLA head coach Steve Alford to ask questions about LaVar Ball's involvement with the program.
"I wouldn't personally, but somebody in our organization will," Walton said. "Absolutely."
Walton's complete comments can be viewed below, courtesy of the show's official Twitter account:
Dan Patrick Show @dpshow
Luke Walton says @Lakers will contact Steve Alford to ask questions about LaVar Ball https://t.co/fl18vLPgVx https://t.co/1QseU8StTX5/19/2017, 5:07:47 PM
The Lakers had been connected to Ball prior to Tuesday's draft lottery, and speculation has ramped up that he could be the team's point guard of the future after the Purple and Gold learned they would be picking at No. 2 overall.
Since then, LaVar has gone on the record and stated Lonzo will only work out for the Lakers as he attempts to steer his son to Staples Center.
"Oh, he's going to be a Laker," LaVar told ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne. "I'm going to keep talking about it until it happens."
In his latest mock draft, B/R's Jonathan Wasserman slotted Ball to the Lakers.
"Ball stands out as the lone prospect capable of helping the Lakers expedite their rebuild more quickly," he wrote. "They'll have to add defenders in free agency, but all signs point to Ball running the show next year in L.A."
