Playing Fact or Fiction with the Latest NHL Speculation

Playing Fact or Fiction with the Latest NHL SpeculationMay 22, 2017
As more teams fall by the wayside in the 2017 NHL playoffs, there's an increase in trade and free-agent speculation. Some of the recent chatter involves such notables as Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.
The Ovechkin trade chatter arose in the wake of yet another early playoff exit for the Capitals. Fleury, despite his playoff heroics, could be dealt following the postseason to allow the Penguins to protect young goalie Matt Murray from the June expansion draft.
Does any of this conjecture have any basis in fact, or is it merely fiction? Read on as we examine the most notable recent NHL speculation.
Could the Lightning Pursue a Trade with the Ducks or Predators?
The speculation
Acquiring a skilled puck-moving defenseman is an offseason priority for Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman. On May 13, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times speculated the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators could be possible trade targets for Yzerman.
Analysis
Under NHL expansion draft rules, teams can protect three or four defensemen. The Ducks and Predators are well stocked with blueliners and could lose one in that draft to the Vegas Golden Knights. Smith wondered what type of return Yzerman could get with a package offer by including left wing Jonathan Drouin or drawing from their deep prospect pool.
Fact or fiction?
It's a fact the Lightning need another mobile blueliner to take some of the offensive burdens from Victor Hedman. The Ducks or Predators could consider dealing a good, young defenseman to Tampa Bay, rather than losing one to Vegas for nothing. For the right price, of course.
Another Cost-Cutting Trade in Store for the Chicago Blackhawks?
The speculation
In the May 18 edition of the Chicago Tribune, Chris Hine reported Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman must make some moves to get his club under the salary cap for 2017-18. Hine's list of possible trade candidates included forwards Artem Anisimov, Marcus Kruger and Marian Hossa, as well as defensemen Brent Seabrook and Niklas Hjalmarsson.
Analysis
The Blackhawks carry a projected salary-cap hit of over $76 million invested in 21 players for next season. Even if the cap ceiling rose to $77 million, Bowman would still have to free up cap space to have sufficient room to work with next season. Anisimov, Hossa and Seabrook carry no-movement clauses and Hjalmarsson has a modified no-trade clause. All but Kruger carry annual cap hits of over $4 million.
Fact or fiction?
Fact. Bowman must clear cap room for next season. The expensive contracts of the 38-year-old Hossa ($5.275 million salary-cap hit) and 32-year-old Seabrook ($6.875 million) are the most difficult to trade. Anisimov could attract interest from clubs seeking a scoring center, provided he waives his no-movement clause. Kruger or Hjalmarsson could prove easiest to move.
Could the Minnesota Wild Trade a Young Core Player?
The speculation
On May 17, Michael Russo of StarTribune.com reported Minnesota Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher said he's "actively listening" to offers from rival GMs. Young core players, such as forwards Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle and defensemen Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba, are reportedly drawing interest.
Analysis
After several disappointing playoff performances, Fletcher could be keen to shake up his roster. Carrying considerable blueline depth, the Wild risk losing a defenseman such as Brodin or Dumba to the Vegas Golden Knights in next month's expansion draft. With over $61 million invested in next season's payroll, there's not much room to re-sign Niederreiter and fellow restricted free agent Mikael Granlund.
Fact or fiction?
It's a fact that Fletcher could be busy in this summer's trade market. Rather than lose a good defenseman for nothing to the expansion draft, he could shop one for an affordable scoring forward. He could also consider a cost-cutting deal to free up more cap space to re-sign Niederreiter and Granlund.
Is a Big Move Coming for the Toronto Maple Leafs?
The speculation
The Athletic.com's James Mirtle noted on May 15 that the Toronto Maple Leafs should have sufficient salary-cap room to make a big move this summer. He anticipated they'll have around $15 million to work with once all their signings are completed and injured veterans Nathan Horton and Joffrey Lupul are placed on long-term injured reserve.
Analysis
Mirtle speculated adding a top-pairing right shot defenseman as the Leafs' top priority. He also felt they could be in need of a fourth-line center, a backup goalie, another depth defenseman and perhaps a scoring left wing. Add that high-end blueliner will take up considerable cap room and probably won't leave sufficient space to address all their other needs.
Fact or fiction?
Fact. With several clubs possibly in need of shedding salary and others at risk of losing good players for nothing in the expansion draft, the cap-flush Leafs have a unique opportunity to land an impact player. They could draw upon their depth in draft picks and prospects for trade bait.
Could the New York Rangers Pass on Kevin Shattenkirk?
The speculation
The New York Rangers require a top-pair defenseman with a right-hand shot. While Kevin Shattenkirk of the Washington Capitals is the best candidate in this summer's free-agent market, the New York Post's Larry Brooks doubts the Rangers will pursue him.
Analysis
In the May 11th edition of the Post, Brooks said every indication suggested the Rangers don't believe Shattenkirk can address that blue-line need. He felt they could instead go the trade route. Brooks proposed Jacob Trouba of the Winnipeg Jets, Justin Faulk of the Carolina Hurricanes, Sami Vatanen of the Anaheim Ducks and Jonas Brodin of the Minnesota Wild as possible trade options.
Fact or fiction?
It's a fact the Rangers could find better, more affordable options in the trade market. But if they can't, Shattenkirk could be their sole option this summer. The 28-year-old is a mobile puck mover but he's yet to establish himself as a reliable first-pairing defenseman. Brooks speculated he could command a six- or seven-year deal worth $6.5 million annually.
Jordan Eberle to the St. Louis Blues?
The speculation
In his May 16 "30 Thoughts" column, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman suggested the St. Louis Blues could use some additional scoring depth to shift some of the offensive burdens from star right wing Vladimir Tarasenko. He felt they could be "a great spot" for Edmonton Oilers right wing Jordan Eberle.
Analysis
Friedman acknowledged the Blues aren't planning many big roster changes this summer. Still, there's no denying their need for more scoring punch. The 26-year-old Eberle has five 20-plus goal seasons on his seven-year NHL resume. The Oilers could be willing to move Eberle and his $6 million annual salary to free up cap space to re-sign superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
Fact or fiction?
Unless the Oilers are willing to pick up part of Eberle's cap hit or take back a toxic contract, this is probably fiction. The Blues have over $68.5 million invested in 20 players for 2017-18. They need sufficient cap space to re-sign defenseman Colton Parayko and leave sufficient wiggle room for further depth moves. Taking on Eberle's full salary could complicate things.
Marc-Andre Fleury to the Vegas Golden Knights
The speculation
During a May 15 appearance on Calgary's Sportsnet 960 (stick tap to FanRag Sports Network's Chris Nichols), Friedman discussed possible off-season goaltending moves. He noted that colleague Nick Kypreos has said he's heard rumors linking the Vegas Golden Knights with Penguins netminder Marc-Andre Fleury.
Analysis
Under the NHL's rules for the expansion draft, teams can only protect one goalie. Fleury carries a no-movement clause, automatically exempting him from the draft unless he agrees to waive it. The Penguins, however, could prefer protecting 2016 playoff hero Matt Murray. They could attempt to trade or buy out Fleury before the June 17 deadline for submitting their list of protected players to the league.
Fact or fiction?
Despite the popular Fleury's long tenure with the Penguins, it's a fact they cannot protect him and Murray in the expansion draft. The 32-year-old could agree to waive his no-movement clause to become eligible for the draft. He could also agree to accept a trade to the Golden Knights, or another NHL club, once the playoffs end.
Could the Washington Capitals trade Alex Ovechkin?
The speculation
Following the Capitals second-round playoff elimination by the Pittsburgh Penguins, some pundits dared suggest trading Ovechkin. On May 11, Scott Allen of the Washington Post cited ESPN's Barry Melrose and NBC Sports Network's Mike Milbury calling for the Caps to consider dealing their captain. Two days later, the New York Post's Larry Brooks echoed the sentiment.
Analysis
Since rising to prominence a decade ago in the Eastern Conference, the Capitals have failed to stage a Stanley Cup run. As team captain and their biggest star, the 31-year-old Ovechkin is bearing the brunt of the blame. Critics such as Melrose, Milbury and Brooks point to his inability to lead the Caps to a championship.
Fact or fiction?
Fiction. On May 18, Allen's colleague Isabelle Khurshudyan dismissed the notion of trading Ovechkin as "unrealistic." She noted that move would require the approval of Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, who's vowed the club would contend for a championship next season. Moving their top sniper and biggest star would hurt those efforts.
Player info via NHL.com. Salary info via Cap Friendly.