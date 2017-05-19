IPL 2017: Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Averages and More After Qualifier 2

Uncredited/Associated Press

Mumbai Indians booked their spot in the final of the Indian Premier League on Friday, cruising to a six-wicket win (with 33 balls remaining) over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Karn Sharma was the standout bowler, taking four wickets, while Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya did plenty of damage with the bat.

They'll get another crack at Rising Pune Supergiant in the final after losing the first eliminator.

Here's a look at the IPL's top run scorers ahead of the final, along with their averages:

1. David Warner (SRH) - 641 runs, 58.27 avg.

2. Gautam Gambhir (KKR) - 498 runs, 41.50 avg.

3. Shikhar Dhawan (SRH) - 479 runs, 36.84 avg.

4. Suresh Raina (GL) - 442 runs, 40.18 avg.

5. Steve Smith (RPS) - 421 runs, 38.27 avg.

The top wicket-takers:

1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 26 wickets

2. Jaydev Unadkat (RPS) - 22 wickets

3. Mitchell McClenaghan (MI) - 19 wickets

4. Imran Tahir (RPS) - 18 wickets

5. Jasprit Bumrah (MI) – 18 wickets

All stats are courtesy of IPLT20.com.

Friday's qualifier was all about Mumbai's bowling, as Indians limited Kolkata to a total of just 107. Sharma was the top performer in Bangalore, taking four wickets and giving up just 16 runs, for an economy rate of 4.00.

Per Freddie Wilde of CricViz, those numbers were pretty spectacular:

He wasn't the only Indians bowler who impressed on Friday. In three overs, Jasprit Bumrah finished with an even better rate (2.33), giving up seven runs and taking three wickets. Mitchell Johnson and Lasith Malinga were also on point.

For Kolkata, Suryakumar Yadav scored 31 from 25, but his team-mates couldn't follow suit. Five balls into the 19th over, their knock was over.

Uncredited/Associated Press

Mumbai's innings didn't start well, losing three early wickets, but the duo of Sharma and Pandya powered the chase through the middle overs. The former finished with figures of 26 from 24, while Pandya added an unbeaten 42 to the score.

Gautam Gambhir of Kolkata was unlikely to challenge David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the orange cap, and he added just 12 of 15 to this total tally. Jaydev Unadkat of Pune has an outside chance at chasing down Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the purple cap, but in all likelihood, the latter will repeat as the IPL's top wicket-taker.