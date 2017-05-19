Former Penn State LB Nyeem Wartman-White Sues Insurance Company

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Former Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against an insurance company Thursday.

According to John Beauge of PennLive.com, court documents show that Wartman-White is suing International Specialty Insurance Co.

Wartman-White says the company did not pay him despite buying a loss of value and permanent total disability policy in 2016.

The linebacker tore his ACL against Temple during the 2016 season and went undrafted in the 2017 NFL draft.

Wartman-White's suit says the policy was supposed to award him $500,000 for loss of value and $1 million for permanent disability.

Wartman-White says he filed notice of his injury on Nov. 18, 2016 and Feb. 14, 2017, but that International Specialty Insurance Co. hasn't responded or contacted him since.

Prior to appearing in just two games as a senior in 2016, Wartman-White missed all but one game in 2015 due to a knee injury.

His last full season was in 2014, when he registered 74 tackles and one interception.