Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Nemanja Matic and Eric Dier

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to sign Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic this summer, with the Red Devils ready to give up in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur man Eric Dier.

That's according to James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, who has reported that United want to add a physical presence in the middle of the park. Mourinho, who worked with Matic during his time as Blues boss, is said to want a "reunion" with the Serbia international.

Dier has also been considered, although it's noted "there is an acceptance among Old Trafford's hierarchy that negotiating with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy could be too problematic."

Matic, meanwhile, is reported to potentially be attainable, with Blues manager Antonio Conte ready to strengthen his options in the middle of the park. Indeed, Greg Johnson of Squawka Football suggested he wouldn't be shocked to see the Serbian relegated to the bench next term:

According to Robson, an offer of around £40 million would be enough for Chelsea to cash in on the 28-year-old, who has shone at Stamford Bridge since arriving in January 2015 for a second spell.

During this tremendous 2016-17 season for the Blues, N'Golo Kante has earned the most plaudits for his lung-busting efforts in the middle of the park. But Matic has been a crucial cog in the midfield too, using his strength to boss that area of the field.

The former Benfica man has poise on the ball, brings great balance to midfield as a left-sided player and is someone who relishes the physical side of English football. He's capable of scoring from distance, too, as he showcased in the FA Cup semi-final win over Spurs recently, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

Where Dier has the edge on Matic is his ability to play in numerous different positions, something that would have helped Mourinho this term given the amount of matches United have had to get through.

The England international has shone in a deep midfield role, though. Alongside either Mousa Dembele or Victor Wanyama, the 23-year-old's aggression and intelligence makes him such a useful option to have in the squad.

Given how effective he is, it's difficult to see why Spurs would consider any kind of sale this summer. Sports journalist Raj Bains enjoys how much of a throwback Dier is:

Mourinho's pursuit of another midfielder makes sense, especially given long-term linchpin Michael Carrick is in the twilight of his career.

Although Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba have both impressed in the middle of the park at times this season, neither are natural holding players. Having a presence like Matic or Dier shielding the back four would give the pair freedom to push on, where they can influence the game in the final third.

But it'd be a big surprise if Matic was let go by Chelsea, especially to a potential title rival next season. The Blues will be fighting on the domestic and European front in 2016-17 and they will need as many players as possible with pedigree like the Serb's.