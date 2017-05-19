Rocco Forte Open 2017: Alvaro Quiros Leads by 2 After Friday Action

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Spain's Alvaro Quiros played his way to the top of golf's 2017 Rocco Forte Open leaderboard on Friday, opening up a two-shot lead.

Quiros finished the day on 15-under, sitting ahead of the duo of Michael Hoey and Sebastian Soderberg. Zander Lombard and David Horsey trail the Spaniard by just three shots, and the other contenders aren't too far behind, either.

Here's a look at the leaderboard, via the European Tour's official Twitter account:

Quiros was among the standouts on Thursday and continued his fine run in the second round, playing a flawless round of seven-under to grab the outright lead.

The Spaniard sunk an eagle on the front nine and added five birdies on the back nine, including a run of four straight.

As shared by the European Tour's official Twitter account, his approach game was on point throughout the day:

The 34-year-old hasn't won a European Tour event since 2011, but his current form suggests that could change soon. There are plenty of excellent contenders right on his tail, however.

One of those challengers is Soderberg, who couldn't repeat Thursday's heroics but still finished with a respectable score of three-under.

The Swede had his first bogey of the tournament on the front nine, but with three birdies on the back nine, he showed his impressive ability with the putter. The short game will remain key for Soderberg.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The Verdura Golf Resort served up a lot of spectacular scores on Thursday, and things were no different on Friday. Raphael Jacquelin fired himself into the top 10 with a round of nine-under, which included a run of five straight birdies to start the front nine.

He sits two shots ahead of Italy's Renato Paratore, who also finished the day nine-under.

The European Tour shared his card for the day:

Differences at the top of the leaderboard remain minimal, and with so many big scores on offer during the first two days of competition, just about anyone inside the top 20 is still in the running to win this year's Rocco Forte Open.