Summer Rae Reportedly Cleared for WWE Return After Neck, Back Injuries

Paul A. Hebert/Associated Press

WWE Superstar Summer Rae has reportedly been cleared to return to action after dealing with neck and back injuries.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), Summer is ready to come back, but WWE may be waiting due to the fact that there is currently an even number of female wrestlers on both the Raw and SmackDown rosters.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet first reported on the nature of Summer's injuries in September.

In March, Rae appeared to post a photo of herself on Instagram working out at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, which fueled speculation that she was preparing for an in-ring return:

Summer's last match came at a live event in August, and she hasn't had a televised match on Raw or SmackDown since July.

WWE.com currently lists Summer as part of the Raw roster, which means she will mix it up with the likes of Raw Women's champion Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Sasha Banks if she returns to the red brand.

