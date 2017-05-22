College Football Players Poised for Bounce-Back Years in 2017May 22, 2017
College Football Players Poised for Bounce-Back Years in 2017
College football standouts bear the burden of expectations, but adverse circumstances always lead to talented players struggling through a down year—or watching from the sideline.
Injuries are most often to blame for the disappointing campaign, and most of the players highlighted fit this category. One receiver has even missed the last two seasons.
Others, though, were available throughout the 2016 season but couldn't match their production from the year before. They also might've battled a combination of health and team issues.
The list, which is organized subjectively, delves into what caused the need for a bounce-back year, why that looks destined to happen in 2017 and a prediction for what will.
D'Andre Ferby, RB, Western Kentucky
What went wrong: D'Andre Ferby was a quality backup to Anthony Wales in 2015, posting 650 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman. But Ferby's first carry of 2016 resulted in a collarbone injury that required season-ending injury.
What's changed: According to Brad Stephens of the Bowling Green Daily News, Ferby said he was nearing full strength as spring practice ended. And since Wales used up his eligibility, Ferby is the likely candidate to start for the 'Toppers.
2017 prediction: Ferby certainly looks the part of a featured back, though he will share touches with Quinton Baker—and perhaps Leon Allen, who is recovering from a multi-year injury. But with a 6'1", 225-pound frame, Ferby should also receive the bulk of goal-line work for what should be a high-scoring offense.
Mikey Dudek, WR, Illinois
What went wrong: Mikey Dudek exploded onto the Big Ten landscape with a 76-catch freshman season, but a pair of ACL tears ended his 2015 and 2016 campaigns before they began.
What's changed: In mid-April, head coach Lovie Smith said Dudek is "totally cleared," per Bob Asmussen of the News-Gazette. If he can remain that way, Dudek will bolster an offense that lost its second- and third-leading receivers to graduation.
2017 prediction: Every projection tends to assume the best-case scenario of no setbacks, and the obvious hope is Dudek stays healthy. But while the offense has an unsettled quarterback situation, he and Malik Turner will give the Illini a pair of legitimate threats on the outside—even though the team as a whole is likely to struggle this year.
Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State
What went wrong: A seemingly innocuous workout turned devastating for Marcell Ateman, who never stepped onto the field in 2016 because of a broken foot. It was a major letdown for the offense, since Ateman had 45 catches as a junior.
What's changed: Guerin Emig of the Tulsa World noted Ateman "pronounced himself 100 percent as he progressed through the spring." The senior wideout will join James Washington and Jalen McCleskey in a potentially elite receiving corps.
2017 prediction: Oklahoma State will spread the ball around, but Mason Rudolph shouldn't have trouble finding Ateman on a weekly basis. He has the ability and opportunity to surpass the 50-catch mark with at least 750 yards and five touchdowns.
Toa Lobendahn, OG, USC
What went wrong: Dudek and Toa Lobendahn share a similar, unfortunate history. The primary difference is the USC lineman has made several appearances over the last two seasons, but both years have been shortened due to an ACL tear.
What's changed: Lobendahn missed spring practice, so he's still working back from the surgery. He did it once, though, so Lobendahn understands what still lies ahead. But the biggest change is what—or rather who—will be waiting in the backfield behind him. Sam Darnold had only played garbage-time snaps before Lobendahn's ACL tear in 2016.
2017 prediction: Whether it's at center, guard or tackle, Lobendahn will always have a place on the field when he's healthy. Should that happen for a full season, the versatile talent will provide USC with much-needed flexibility and could be the best lineman on a rebuilding front.
Jake Roh, TE, Boise State
What went wrong: Following a 33-catch year in 2015, Boise State expected Jake Roh to occupy an even greater role after the departure of Holden Huff. But a knee injury in fall practice kept Roh on the sideline for two games, and he barely made an impact until the bowl game. He caught six passes for 54 yards in the loss to Baylor.
What's changed: It's a good thing Roh was healthy this spring. The offense must replace Jeremy McNichols, Thomas Sperbeck and Chaz Anderson, and 1,100-yard receiver Cedrick Wilson missed the practices because of an injury. Roh was suddently the most experienced pass-catcher for Brett Rypien.
2017 prediction: Sean Modster appears likely to join Wilson as the leading targets, but Roh—as long as the ankle sprain from the spring game doesn't linger—will be an integral piece of the offense. Although the position is deep, Roh should reel in 35-plus receptions.
Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina
What went wrong: Will Muschamp's first season at South Carolina had a major negative before it even began. Skai Moore, who led the team in tackles as a freshman, sophomore and junior, would miss the season due to a neck injury.
What's changed: Moore was back for spring practice. Nobody would've blamed him for being overly cautious after surgery, but Moore didn't waste time before impressing. Teammate Dante Sawyer said it "feels like the old 10," per David Caraviello of the Charleston Post and Courier.
2017 prediction: The Gamecocks need to fill a couple of vacancies, so it's a perfect time for Moore to be making a return. Fellow linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams put together a superb year as a first-time starter, but either he or Moore will lead South Carolina—a budding SEC East contender—in tackles this season.
Donovan Wilson, DB, Texas A&M
What went wrong: In 2015, defensive coordinator John Chavis compared Donovan Wilson to Tyrann Mathieu. It was deserved attention for a nickelback who emerged as a playmaker in Texas A&M's secondary, notching 8.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and three forced fumbles. But Wilson only occasionally disrupted last season, managing 5.5 TFL and one pick.
What's changed: Put simply, it's not 2016 anymore. Wilson has a great opportunity to bounce back, particularly because the Aggies will be counting on him to help replace Justin Evans' production—potentially both as a safety and nickelback.
2017 prediction: Wilson has showed the ability to contribute in coverage, run support and as an occasional blitzer, but it's a matter of those three happening simultaneously and on a more consistent basis. While we don't expect a dominant year, Wilson will be All-SEC-worthy despite A&M's expected struggles.
Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
What went wrong: A combination of injuries on the offensive line and fewer chances led to major drop in production for Royce Freeman. In 2015, for example, he logged 39 carries when Oregon held a 15-plus-point lead. Last year, Freeman totaled 40 attempts when the Ducks were in front—period.
What's changed: The program overhauled the coaching staff, bringing in Willie Taggart to revitalize the offense. Outstanding depth will keep Freeman in a timeshare, which isn't such a bad thing considering he's accumulated 768 career touches.
2017 prediction: Taggart's influence and improved blocking will help Freeman have a resurgent year on the ground and a larger impact as a receiver. He'll be a regular 100-yard runner and finish his senior year with more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage.
Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
What went wrong: Josh Rosen kept UCLA reasonably competitive despite a year of significant turnover on offense. He posted a 59.3 completion percentage with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, but a shoulder injury ended Rosen's season after six games.
What's changed: After a season where the Bruins had a nonexistent running game, they hired Jedd Fisch to run the offense. That is excellent news for Rosen, who participated fully in the spring and has an encouraging group of returning receivers.
2017 prediction: Though his personality suggests the NFL draft attention won't be a bother, there's no disputing Rosen will be subjected to an increased level of scrutiny. How he handles the pressure will determine his ceiling, but a QB-friendly coach and more experience on the outside will help Rosen guide UCLA back to the edge of Pac-12 contention.
Derwin James, SS, Florida State
What went wrong: Derwin James starred as a freshman. He had already collected 11 tackles and an interception through six-plus quarters as a sophomore. But then, a left knee injury resulted in James sitting out the remainder of the 2016 campaign.
What's changed: Beyond his physical development—and wow, did James excel in Florida State's spring game—he's better prepared mentally. "I didn't even know our calls" until late in the year as a freshman, James told Andy Staples of Sports Illustrated.
2017 prediction: The Seminoles should have an elite defense in 2017, and James' return is an integral part of that potential. That may hurt his box-score production, but the versatile junior will be a weapon in every facet of the defense. A healthy James is an All-ACC lock and All-American contender.
All recruiting information via Scout. Stats from cfbstats.com or B/R research. Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.