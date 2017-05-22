College Football Players Poised for Bounce-Back Years in 2017

0 of 10

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

College football standouts bear the burden of expectations, but adverse circumstances always lead to talented players struggling through a down year—or watching from the sideline.

Injuries are most often to blame for the disappointing campaign, and most of the players highlighted fit this category. One receiver has even missed the last two seasons.

Others, though, were available throughout the 2016 season but couldn't match their production from the year before. They also might've battled a combination of health and team issues.

The list, which is organized subjectively, delves into what caused the need for a bounce-back year, why that looks destined to happen in 2017 and a prediction for what will.